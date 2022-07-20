Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Prince Narula Reveals Karan Kundrra Took Care Of His Expenses; Opens Up About His Bollywood Plans
- Sports Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 5th century for Sussex in English County Cricket
- Technology iPhone 12 Available At Lowest Price Ever In India
- News Kerala govt releases SOPs to deal with monkeypox cases
- Finance ITC Will Continue, To Deliver Robust Growth: Puri
- Travel Bungle Bungle Range: Tiger-Striped Domes
- Education HPCET 2022 Result Out at himtu.ac.in; How to Download Scorecard
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Unveiled - The Mileage King Of SUVs
Viral Video: 'Don't Be Shaktimaan, Be Buddhiman', UP Police On Shirtless Youth's Failed Stunt On Moving Truck
Social media is an interesting place but when adventure seekers become obsessed with stunts or complex experiences, they ignore the dangers that are associated with it. What fame-hungry people do not realise is that at times, stunts can go wrong, and can lead to serious accidents or prove to be fatal. Not just that, it can also endanger the lives of other people.
Recently, a video has surfaced on social media and is going viral where a shirtless young man from Uttar Pradesh is seen performing push-ups and other stunts on the top of a fast-moving garbage truck in Lucknow, probably near the Kukrail flyover area. However, due to a sudden jerk, he falls down while trying to save himself from a low-lying branch of a tree.
The incident happened on Saturday and the man was severely injured, which was shown in the latter part of the video, where he was seen lying on the bed with multiple injuries on his back, arms and legs, from the fall.
Watch the video here.
While warning people about doing such deadly stunts, ADCP (Additional Deputy Commissioner Police of Lucknow) Shweta Shrivastava shared the video and wrote, 'Last night's view of Gomtinagar, Lucknow- The man was trying to be Shaktimaan, but he will not be able to sit for a few days! WARNING: Please don't do such deadly stunts!'
Netizens have reacted to the video and while some comments were serious, others were tucked in humour. One user wrote, 'Creative and Innovation is good but platform should be correct!', another wrote, 'Shaktimaan's power came out from each part of his body'. Also, someone wrote, 'Whom to impress, death?'.
- lifeVideo Of A Little Girl Making 'Beds' For Her 'Friends' Is Sure To Warm Any Cold Heart
- pulseHotel That Never Lands: Nuclear-Powered, AI-Piloted Flying Hotel Video Amazes And Irks Netizens
- insyncIn A Viral Video Woman Holding Baby Seen Sitting On The Floor Of Delhi Metro, Twitter Reacts
- womenViral Video: Woman Drives Bus For 10 Km After Driver Suffers Seizure; Takes Him To Hospital, Drops Passengers
- pulseViral: Online Engagement Ceremony Of This Couple Is Something You May Have Not Seen
- pulseViral Video: This Dog Will Inspire You To Head To The Gym Everyday
- pulseThis Viral Video Shows A Cool Technique To Perfectly Peel Hard-Boiled Egg
- pulseViral: Drunk Man Teasing And Playing With Snake Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
- pulseFunny Viral Video: Learn From These People How To Celebrate Your Bike's Birthday
- lifeSachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Differently Abled Boy Playing Cricket
- pulseViral: Patient Plays Violin During His Brain Surgery To Help Doctor
- lifeViral: Cuteness Alert: Cat Consoling Crying Girl Is Worth To Watch