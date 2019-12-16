ENGLISH

    This Viral Video Of Elderly Man Grooving On ‘Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi’ Will Make You Smile

    By

    A video of an elderly man grooving to the tunes of a Bollywood song has lately gone viral on the internet and the netizens are loving it. In the 1.56 minute video clip, an old manin a beige coloured kurta-Nehru jacket and white cap, is seen dancing his heart out on the song Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi from the 1951 film Awaara.

    The video, which recently went viral, was shared by a Twitter user Harsh Goenka, who rightly captioned it as, 'You don't stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing. Look at chacha jaan!'

    The video has not only garnered a lot of views and likes but also received praises such as 'Super', 'Such a rockstar', 'Great energy', etc. The man also inspired us to never stop having fun in life, even if we grow older because you see age is just a number.

    Really, this video is the best thing you will see on the internet today and it will definitely make you smile.

    What do you think about this video? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
