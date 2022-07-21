Two Cyclists 'Ronaldo' And 'Beckham' Will Represent India At Commonwealth Games 2022 Life oi-Shivangi Karn

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are scheduled to take place in Birmingham (England) starting from 28 July to 8 August. The game is going to be held in England twenty years after the Commonwealth Games Manchester 2002 and ten years after London 2012 Olympic Games.

Image Sources: david_beckhamofficial_ and ronaldo_laitofficial/ Instagram

Teams from India are geared up to put their best performance forward in the Commonwealth Games (CWG), after achieving their best results at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

If we talk about the cyclists who will be representing India this year in the CWG, we may confuse their names with those of two famous football players, "Ronaldo" and "Beckham".

David Beckham and Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh, who calls for Beckham and Ronaldo, are the nation's two professional young cyclists who will be competing in a cycling race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year. Beckham is from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Ronaldo is from Manipur.

These promising cyclists will be seeking to end India's medal drought in cycling as they come into the games in strong shape. India sent nine cyclists to compete in 2018, but no medals were won.

Beckham made the headlines after being highlighted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech Mann Ki Baat on 26 January 2020. He was mentioned by the PM after winning a gold medal in the 200-meter bicycle race at the Guwahati Youth Games 2020.

Ronaldo, who recently won the silver medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Delhi, will be paired with Beckham. Ronaldo is named for bringing the nation its first medal by finishing the quickest sprint in 9.946 seconds. He also made news in 2019 when he and teammates: Rojit Singh and Esow Alban won India's first-ever gold medal in the Junior World Championships.

Beckham was named so by his grandfather, who was a huge fan of the famous professional footballer from England, David Robert Joseph Beckham. On the other hand, Ronaldo is named after the former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho.