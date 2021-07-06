ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tokyo Olympics 2021: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh And Bajrang Punia Named India’s Flag Bearer

    By

    The outbreak of coronavirus in 2020 postponed many things, including the Tokyo Olympics which was supposed to be held last year. Amidst the soaring covid cases, it was decided to postpone the Olympics for a year. Finally, it is going to start on 23 July 2021 and people all over the world just can't control their excitement.

    With India having won 28 medals in 31 editions of the summer games, we have high hopes from our athletes taking part in this grand event. People all over the country are optimistic and hopeful. In such a situation, it is a proud moment for six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The news was confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on 5 July 2021, Monday.

    Upon being asked, Mary Kom said to the press, "I don't have words to express my happiness at being named our country's flag bearer." Manpreet was quoted saying, "It is a huge honour to be named flag bearer alongside the incredible Mary Kom."

    For Mary Kom, the Tokyo Olympics will be her swansong Olympics whereas, for Manpreet, this will be his third Olympics edition. He had earlier represented India at the London Olympics in 2012 and Rio Games held in 2016.

    The news doesn't end just here, World Championship silver medalist, Bajrang Punia will be India's flag-bearer in the closing ceremony that will take place on 8 August 2021. Bajrang who is the reigning Commonwealth and Asian Games champion will be participating in the Olympics for the first time.

    While this is undoubtedly proud news for our country, over 126 athletes and 75 officials will be comprising the Indian Contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. This totals the number to 201. According to IOA, this year the Indian Contingent comprises 56 percent male participants and 44 percent female participants. The contingent has 78 quotas and the athletes will be competing for 85 medal positions.

    After reading the strength of the Indian contingent, we are sure you must be excited to know who are the participants. Therefore, we have mentioned the names of all the athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Scroll down to read more.

    Archery:
    Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav - Individual and Team Recurve events
    Deepika Kumari - Women's event
    Athletics:
    18 quota places ( 15 in individual events)
    20km race walk:
    KT Irfan
    Sandeep Kumar
    Bhawana Jat
    Priyanka Goswami
    Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable
    Men's 4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Rajiv Arokia, Amoj Jacob
    Mixed 4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Velluva Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Noah Tom
    Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
    Women's javelin throw: Annu Rani
    Men's long jump: M. Sreeshankar
    Men's shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor
    Women's discus throw: Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur
    Men's 400m hurdles: MP Jabir
    Women's 100m and 200m: Dutee Chand
    Badminton
    P.V. Sindhu - Women's singles
    Sai Praneeth - Men's singles
    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles
    Boxing:
    Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have qualified.
    Men: Ashish Kumar (75kg),Satish Kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have qualified.
    Equestrian:
    Fouaad Mirza - individual
    Fencing:
    C.A. Bhavani Devi
    Hockey:
    1. Men's squad:
    Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra; Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit; Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.
    2. Women's squad:
    Goalkeepers: Savita; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete; Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi
    Golf:
    Anirban Lahiri
    Aditi Ashok
    Gymnastics:
    Pranati Nayak
    Judo:
    Sushila Devi Likmabam - women's extra-lightweight (48kg)
    Rowing:
    Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh - men's lightweight double sculls
    Sailing:
    Nethra Kumanan - Laser Radial class.
    Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard)
    KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - 49er
    Shooting:
    10m Air Pistol (M) - Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma
    10m Air Rifle (M) - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar
    10m Air Rifle (W) - Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela
    10m Air Pistol (W) - Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal
    25m Pistol (W) - Rahi Sarnobat, Elavenil Valarivan (Taking Chinki Yadav's quota)
    50m Rifle 3 Positions (M) - Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
    50m Rifle 3 Positions (W) - Tejaswini Sawant
    Skeet (M) - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
    Table Tennis:
    Sutirtha Mukherjee
    Manika Batra
    G. Sathiyan
    Sharath Kamal
    Weightlifting:
    Mirabai Chanu
    Tennis:
    Sania Mirza (with Ankita Raina)
    Wrestling:
    Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg
    Vinesh Phogat, Women's Freestyle 53kg
    Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men's Freestyle 57kg
    Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg
    Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg
    Bajrang Punia, Men's Freestyle 65kg
    Deepak Punia, Men's Freestyle 86 kg

    Comments

    More TOKYO OLYMPICS 2021 News

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close