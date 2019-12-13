What The--! Thousands Of Penis Fishes Found On California Beach Life oi-Neha Ghosh

In a bizarre incident in California, thousands of penis fishes washed ashore on a California beach after strong winter storms hit Northern California.

These pink, throbbing fishes are about 10-inch wide and were thrown on to the Drakes beach, which is about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

They are called fat innkeeper worms (Urechis caupo), a species of spoon worm ((Echiuroidea). They are non-segmented marine worms which look like a penis.

Viral: This Unappetizing Post Is For All Those Who Want To Kill Their Food Cravings Right Now

These phallic creatures are found along the west coast of North America. They typically burrow under the sand, but the recent storms brought in the strong waves that swept away the layers of sand and exposed them.

These creatures date back to 300 million years and they are considered a delicacy in South Korea.