11 Things You Can Do To Kill Boredom During Home Quarantine

1. Develop Reading Habit Books can be your best friends too. Reading is a thing that will never make you feel bored. You can choose any book that you want to read. If your bookshelf is already full of books that you have never read, then this is the best time to find those books and lose yourself in the stories. In fact, you can read a few pages daily according to your comfort. This will not only kill your boredom but will also improve your vocabulary.

2. Yoga And Meditation Can Help You To Stay Calm If you are feeling restless and anxious because you have to stay at your home all the time and avoid going out, then you can do yoga and meditate for a while. This will no doubt help you in staying calm and relaxed. You will be able to stay fit and achieve your peace of mind.

3. Clean And Re-Organise Your House This is the best time when you can clean your house and re-organise it. It is obvious that you may not be able to clean your house properly since you used to be busy at your office. But since you do not have to go to the office for a few days, you can surely think about cleaning your house and re-organise it according to your choice. For this, you can always take help of your family members.

4. Explore Your Writing Skills If you are not able to find out what to do during this lockdown due to COVID-19, then why not develop some writing skills? No, this is not an impossible thing to do. You can definitely write a poem or a story during this coronavirus quarantine. Even if you do not come up with something impressive, you don't have to lose your heart as you can always practice to improve yourself.

5. Bring Out The Chef In You Make some delicacies to satisfy your cravings and hunger. Cooking can kill boredom for sure. You don't have to be a Chef for this. In fact, you can take a few recipes from your mother or someone who cooks well. After this, you can try to lay down your hands at cooking. You can also think about cooking your favourite recipes and enjoy eating the same with your family or roommates.

6. Call Your Friends If you are someone who used to hang out a lot with your friends on a regular basis, then we can understand what you are going through during home quarantine. But instead of feeling sorry for yourself, why not call your friends and chit chat with them? You can also connect with them through video calls and share your thoughts and opinions.

7. If Possible, Do Some Gardening If you are someone who loves to spend some time with nature, then do you know you can think about doing gardening. You can plant some flowers and saplings in your garden or on your terrace. In case, you want to have some plants inside your house, then you can plant them in earthen pots. But if you are not having earthen pots, then use discarded bottles and cans.

8. Explore Your Hobbies Just because you are confined within your home, doesn't mean you can't do anything. You can utilise this time to explore your hobbies such as painting, origami, singing, dancing, etc. You can, in fact, dedicate a good amount to your hobbies. Your hobbies will help you to spend time in a constructive way.

9. Play Some Board Games During this quarantine, you can have some fun time playing some board and indoor games. While you are staying indoors, take out that chess, ludo and other board games to play with your family members or roommates. This will not only bring some fun moments to you but will also help you to connect with your loved ones. You will be able to build a strong bond with them through these fun moments.

10. Develop Some Skills Utilise this time to learn some valuable skills that may help you in your future. There are many online sources through which you can learn various skills such as programming languages, cooking, public speaking, art and crafts, etc. Rather than wasting time, go ahead and join some online classes to learn something new and exciting.