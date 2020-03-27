ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 Things You Can Do To Kill Boredom During Home Quarantine

    By

    These days we are facing the severe outbreak of Coronavirus. As a result, all of us are confined within the four walls of our homes. While staying away from loved ones and practicing social distancing have become an act of love and care, it cannot be denied that most of us are bored to death during this nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Be it restaurants, parks, theatres, malls or any other public places for that matter, everything is now temporarily shut down. Having no places to go, has brought boredom in almost everyone's life.

    You may have the urge to go out and breathe in the fresh air. You may want to have a short and brisk walk in a park or have a strong urge to hang out with friends but you have to control it and understand the grave situation we are in due to the deadly virus outbreak.

    If you are eager to know what are those things you can do other than eat, sleep and repeat while in home quarantine, then scroll down the article to find out.

    Coronavirus Outbreak: 10 Effective Ways To Work From Home During This Global Pandemic

    Array

    1. Develop Reading Habit

    Books can be your best friends too. Reading is a thing that will never make you feel bored. You can choose any book that you want to read. If your bookshelf is already full of books that you have never read, then this is the best time to find those books and lose yourself in the stories. In fact, you can read a few pages daily according to your comfort. This will not only kill your boredom but will also improve your vocabulary.

    Array

    2. Yoga And Meditation Can Help You To Stay Calm

    If you are feeling restless and anxious because you have to stay at your home all the time and avoid going out, then you can do yoga and meditate for a while. This will no doubt help you in staying calm and relaxed. You will be able to stay fit and achieve your peace of mind.

    Array

    3. Clean And Re-Organise Your House

    This is the best time when you can clean your house and re-organise it. It is obvious that you may not be able to clean your house properly since you used to be busy at your office. But since you do not have to go to the office for a few days, you can surely think about cleaning your house and re-organise it according to your choice. For this, you can always take help of your family members.

    Array

    4. Explore Your Writing Skills

    If you are not able to find out what to do during this lockdown due to COVID-19, then why not develop some writing skills? No, this is not an impossible thing to do. You can definitely write a poem or a story during this coronavirus quarantine. Even if you do not come up with something impressive, you don't have to lose your heart as you can always practice to improve yourself.

    Array

    5. Bring Out The Chef In You

    Make some delicacies to satisfy your cravings and hunger. Cooking can kill boredom for sure. You don't have to be a Chef for this. In fact, you can take a few recipes from your mother or someone who cooks well. After this, you can try to lay down your hands at cooking. You can also think about cooking your favourite recipes and enjoy eating the same with your family or roommates.

    Array

    6. Call Your Friends

    If you are someone who used to hang out a lot with your friends on a regular basis, then we can understand what you are going through during home quarantine. But instead of feeling sorry for yourself, why not call your friends and chit chat with them? You can also connect with them through video calls and share your thoughts and opinions.

    16 Golden Rules To Make Your Life Happier, Peaceful And Meaningful

    Array

    7. If Possible, Do Some Gardening

    If you are someone who loves to spend some time with nature, then do you know you can think about doing gardening. You can plant some flowers and saplings in your garden or on your terrace. In case, you want to have some plants inside your house, then you can plant them in earthen pots. But if you are not having earthen pots, then use discarded bottles and cans.

    Array

    8. Explore Your Hobbies

    Just because you are confined within your home, doesn't mean you can't do anything. You can utilise this time to explore your hobbies such as painting, origami, singing, dancing, etc. You can, in fact, dedicate a good amount to your hobbies. Your hobbies will help you to spend time in a constructive way.

    Array

    9. Play Some Board Games

    During this quarantine, you can have some fun time playing some board and indoor games. While you are staying indoors, take out that chess, ludo and other board games to play with your family members or roommates. This will not only bring some fun moments to you but will also help you to connect with your loved ones. You will be able to build a strong bond with them through these fun moments.

    Array

    10. Develop Some Skills

    Utilise this time to learn some valuable skills that may help you in your future. There are many online sources through which you can learn various skills such as programming languages, cooking, public speaking, art and crafts, etc. Rather than wasting time, go ahead and join some online classes to learn something new and exciting.

    Array

    11. Do Some Freelance Work

    This is the time when you can earn a bit more by doing some freelance work. You can find some freelance work through some online platforms. Freelance work will keep you busy and will also fetch you some money other than your salary. So if you are someone who has plenty of time during home quarantine, then you can work as a freelancer from the comfort of your home.

    9 Ways Through Which You Can Utilise The Self-Quarantine In Strengthening Your Relationship

    Manage your time well and you will never feel bored again.

    More COVID 19 News

    Read more about: covid 19 coronavirus
    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue