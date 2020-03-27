Just In
11 Things You Can Do To Kill Boredom During Home Quarantine
These days we are facing the severe outbreak of Coronavirus. As a result, all of us are confined within the four walls of our homes. While staying away from loved ones and practicing social distancing have become an act of love and care, it cannot be denied that most of us are bored to death during this nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Be it restaurants, parks, theatres, malls or any other public places for that matter, everything is now temporarily shut down. Having no places to go, has brought boredom in almost everyone's life.
You may have the urge to go out and breathe in the fresh air. You may want to have a short and brisk walk in a park or have a strong urge to hang out with friends but you have to control it and understand the grave situation we are in due to the deadly virus outbreak.
If you are eager to know what are those things you can do other than eat, sleep and repeat while in home quarantine, then scroll down the article to find out.
Coronavirus Outbreak: 10 Effective Ways To Work From Home During This Global Pandemic
1. Develop Reading Habit
Books can be your best friends too. Reading is a thing that will never make you feel bored. You can choose any book that you want to read. If your bookshelf is already full of books that you have never read, then this is the best time to find those books and lose yourself in the stories. In fact, you can read a few pages daily according to your comfort. This will not only kill your boredom but will also improve your vocabulary.
2. Yoga And Meditation Can Help You To Stay Calm
If you are feeling restless and anxious because you have to stay at your home all the time and avoid going out, then you can do yoga and meditate for a while. This will no doubt help you in staying calm and relaxed. You will be able to stay fit and achieve your peace of mind.
3. Clean And Re-Organise Your House
This is the best time when you can clean your house and re-organise it. It is obvious that you may not be able to clean your house properly since you used to be busy at your office. But since you do not have to go to the office for a few days, you can surely think about cleaning your house and re-organise it according to your choice. For this, you can always take help of your family members.
4. Explore Your Writing Skills
If you are not able to find out what to do during this lockdown due to COVID-19, then why not develop some writing skills? No, this is not an impossible thing to do. You can definitely write a poem or a story during this coronavirus quarantine. Even if you do not come up with something impressive, you don't have to lose your heart as you can always practice to improve yourself.
5. Bring Out The Chef In You
Make some delicacies to satisfy your cravings and hunger. Cooking can kill boredom for sure. You don't have to be a Chef for this. In fact, you can take a few recipes from your mother or someone who cooks well. After this, you can try to lay down your hands at cooking. You can also think about cooking your favourite recipes and enjoy eating the same with your family or roommates.
6. Call Your Friends
If you are someone who used to hang out a lot with your friends on a regular basis, then we can understand what you are going through during home quarantine. But instead of feeling sorry for yourself, why not call your friends and chit chat with them? You can also connect with them through video calls and share your thoughts and opinions.
16 Golden Rules To Make Your Life Happier, Peaceful And Meaningful
7. If Possible, Do Some Gardening
If you are someone who loves to spend some time with nature, then do you know you can think about doing gardening. You can plant some flowers and saplings in your garden or on your terrace. In case, you want to have some plants inside your house, then you can plant them in earthen pots. But if you are not having earthen pots, then use discarded bottles and cans.
8. Explore Your Hobbies
Just because you are confined within your home, doesn't mean you can't do anything. You can utilise this time to explore your hobbies such as painting, origami, singing, dancing, etc. You can, in fact, dedicate a good amount to your hobbies. Your hobbies will help you to spend time in a constructive way.
9. Play Some Board Games
During this quarantine, you can have some fun time playing some board and indoor games. While you are staying indoors, take out that chess, ludo and other board games to play with your family members or roommates. This will not only bring some fun moments to you but will also help you to connect with your loved ones. You will be able to build a strong bond with them through these fun moments.
10. Develop Some Skills
Utilise this time to learn some valuable skills that may help you in your future. There are many online sources through which you can learn various skills such as programming languages, cooking, public speaking, art and crafts, etc. Rather than wasting time, go ahead and join some online classes to learn something new and exciting.
11. Do Some Freelance Work
This is the time when you can earn a bit more by doing some freelance work. You can find some freelance work through some online platforms. Freelance work will keep you busy and will also fetch you some money other than your salary. So if you are someone who has plenty of time during home quarantine, then you can work as a freelancer from the comfort of your home.
9 Ways Through Which You Can Utilise The Self-Quarantine In Strengthening Your Relationship
Manage your time well and you will never feel bored again.