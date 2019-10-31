"Love Of People Makes You So Grateful": What Sourav Ganguly Wrote After Taking Selfie With Fans Life oi-Deepannita Das

In case you have doubts regarding Sourav Ganguly's popularity, then check out this viral selfie, clicked by himself on 30 October, Wednesday, and it will be enough to put all your thoughts to rest.

A popular face of Indian cricket, Ganguly was recently appointed the 39th BCCI President. While he was at Bengaluru airport on Wednesday, the former India captain took a selfie with his fans and later shared it on Twitter to express gratitude to his fans.

Ganguly wanted to meet Rahul Dravid, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and his former teammate and that is what brought him to Karnataka from Kolkata.

The Twitter post shared by Ganguly read, "At the check in airport of Bangalore...love of people makes u feel so grateful". The photo captures the happy faces of enthusiastic Sourav Ganguly fans in the Bengaluru airport. Till now, the post was liked by 4.3k Twitterati and over 1k people have commented on the post.

At the check in airport of bangalore .. love of people makes u feel so grateful pic.twitter.com/FDP2fwzg6W — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 30, 2019

According to several reports from agencies, Dravid and Ganguly met at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium where they discussed the plans to revive the NCA.

Ganguly has already started taking significant measures to make sure that the domestic structure of the Indian cricket improves. In his first week of appointment, the 47-year-old former Indian skipper has also convinced skipper Vira Kohli for the Day-Night Test. Also, it was him, who persuaded the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to turn the second Test on their upcoming tour to India a pink-ball affair.