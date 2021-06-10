Just In
Solar Eclipse 2021: Here's All You Need To Know About The Ring Of Fire
The first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2021 is finally here. This year 10 June 2021 is going to be quite memorable as the day will witness a Solar Eclipse along with Vat Savitri Puja and Shani Jayanti. Before this solar eclipse, the world witnessed the first super blood moon on 26 May 2021.
This eclipse will be known as the Ring of Fire. This is because it's going to be an Annular Solar Eclipse. This happens when the moon is at the farthest distance from the earth. Due to this, it seems to be smaller. It doesn't seem to be covering the sun entirely. Therefore, the left over spherical part of the sun appears to be a Ring Of Fire.
Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read on.
Grahan Timing
As per the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will begin at 01:42 PM and will end at 06:41 PM. However, those who live in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will witness the eclipse beginning at 12:25 PM. They will be able to see the partial Solar eclipse at 12:51 PM.
Places Where The Eclipse Will Be Visible
As per the experts from NASA, people residing in northern Alaska, Canada and eastern United States will be witnessing the solar eclipse. In addition to this, those who live in Europe, Asia, Carribean and Northern Africa will also witness the eclipse.
Unfortunately, the eclipse won't be visible at all in India. But astronomy enthusiasts can watch the annular solar eclipse through some online streaming platforms.