Shaheedi Diwas Of Guru Arjan Dev Ji: Facts Related To The Fifth Guru Of Sikhs

Guru Anjan Dev was the fifth Guru of people who belonged to the Sikhism community. Guru Anjan Dev was the third and youngest son of Guru Ram Das. It was in the year 1606 when he was caught and tortured by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. After being caught, Guru Anjan Dev was imprisoned in the Lahore Fort. Emperor Jahangir was furious at Guru Anjan Dev as he blessed Khusrau, one of the sons of the Emperor who became rebellious.

However, there were many more reasons that resulted in the capture and torture of the Guru such as the growing popularity of Sikhism that annoyed the orthodox Muslim courtier. He died on 16 June 1606 after being brutally tortured. People belonging to the Sikhism community, observe this day as the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Arjan Dev.

On this day, we are with some facts related to Guru Arjan Dev Ji, that you may find inspiring to read.

1. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was born to Guru Ramdas Ji and Mata Bhani Ji on 15 April 1563.

2. Since his childhood, Guru Arjan Dev Ji was a well-mannered and disciplined child. He had a calm nature and was quite religious.

3. While Guru Arjan Dev Ji was still a child, some religious scholars predicted that he would have a bright future and would do something remarkable for his religion.

4. When Guru Arjan Dev Ji was made the fifth Guru of the Sikhism community, he devoted most of his time in preaching and helping the needy.

5. He gave his best to fulfill the works initiated by his father Guru Ramdas Singh Ji, who was also the fourth Guru of Sikhism community. He was the one who initiated the construction of Harmandir Sahib along with the Amrit Sarovar in Amritsar.

6. To promote brotherhood and secularism, Guru Arjan Dev Ji requested Sai Miya Meer Ji, a Muslim Faqueer to lay the foundation of the Harmandir Sahib.

7. He constructed many ponds, well, health centers, inns and rest houses for people in many places. Many of his health centers and inns are still in use.

8. He also wrote the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism. He wrote this holy book with the help of Gurdas, a key figure in the Sikhism community. The book contains the teachings of the Guru Arjan Dev Ji along with the other Gurus as well.

9. When Emperor Jahangir was sworn in as the Mughal Emperor after the death of Akbar, he eventually came to know about the growing popularity of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. He himself mentioned this in his autobiography 'Tuzke Jahangiri'.

10. Jahangir was already furious with his rebellious son Khusrau. But when he came to know that Guru Arjan Dev Ji not only blessed Khusrau but also prayed for his well-being, Jahangir decided to capture him.

11. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was then captured on 30 April 1606. He was asked to omit a few verses from Guru Granth Sahib but Guru declined to this.

12. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was then tortured under the 'Yasa-Va-Siyasat' rule. Under this rule, the convicts were to be tortured in such a way that his/her blood doesn't drop on the floor. For this, Guru Arjan Dev Ji was made to sit on a hot iron pan. After this, hot sand was poured on his body.

13. Guru Arjan Dev Ji didn't utter a single word, forget about showing any signs of pain on his face. He was then taken to bathe in the cold water of the Ravi river. As soon as Guru dipped in the river, he never rose up again. Sikhs believe Guru left for his heavenly abode as soon as he took a dip in the river.

The place is now known as the Gurudwara Dera Sahib. In the present time, the place is in Pakistan. To commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Sikhs recite the Guru Granth Sahib, take part in the Nagar Kirtan, social services, etc. They prepare Chabeel, a traditional cold drink and distribute it among people.