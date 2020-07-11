World Population Day 2020: Quotes That You Can Share With Each Other Life oi-Prerna Aditi

World Population Day is an annual celebration observed every year on 11 July. The aim behind observing this day is to spread awareness about issues arising due to the growing population across the world and the importance of reproductive health.

It was in the year 1987 when the Governing Council of the United Nations' decided to observe 11 July as the World Population Day. Today we are here with some quotes that you can share with each other.

1. "To save the world, to protect tomorrow, we have to control the population today."

2. "This World Population Day, let us all pledge to effectively control the population explosion through family planning for a better tomorrow."

3. "Instead of controlling the environment for the benefit of the population, we should control the population to ensure the survival of our environment."

4. "The power of indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for men."

5. "We all worry about the population explosion but we never worry about it at the right time."

6. "Population, when unchecked, goes on doubling itself every 25 years of increases in a geometrical ratio."

7. "We have three billion people, half the world's population today, living on less than two dollars a day."

8. "World is a big family and the responsibility of saving it from the population explosion is the responsibility of each one of us."

9. "On this World Population Day, let us come together to fight a common issue prevalent across the world i.e., the growing population."

10. "The World Population Day focuses on the urgency and importance of population issues in the context of overall development plans and programmes"