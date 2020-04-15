Quotes And Messages To Thank Our Superheroes Who Are Fighting Against Coronavirus Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire world to a great extent. People are compelled to stay indoors and avoid going out unnecessarily. Several countries have imposed lockdown to ensure the citizens aren't getting infected. The nation-wide lockdown in India has reduced the spread of coronavirus but it has also led to empty roads, no to least human presence in the public places and much more.

But there are some people who are working tirelessly towards saving the nation and its citizens from the pandemic. These are doctors, nurses, other staffs in hospitals, policemen, scientists, sanitation workers, delivery guys and many others. They are dedicated towards making this lockdown successful, treating patients, discovering vaccines & medicines, delivering essentials to people and the list goes on.

During this tough situation, won't be a great initiative to thank these people for their efforts and valuable sacrifice. You can share the below-mentioned quotes and messages with anyone whom you know is serving people during this coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Creative Stunts By Police To Spread Awareness About The Deadly Virus

1. "Thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses, for standing strong in this challenging time and treating those who are COVID-19 positive."

2. "We salute to all the policemen, health and sanitation workers who aren't worrying about themselves but the nation."

3. "Dear Coronavirus warriors, we appreciate your efforts and hard work for ensuring the safety and health of people during this pandemic."

4. "Winning the battle against coronavirus would have been nearly impossible, if our policemen, health workers, delivery guys and janitors were not at work."

5. "Thank you, doctors, health experts and nurses for treating the patients of COVID-19 and giving them a new life."

6. "The best way to express our gratitude to the health workers, scientists, policemen and janitors is by staying in our homes and avoiding going out unnecessarily."

7. "These days health workers are working dedicatedly and aggressively towards treating those who are suffering from COVID-19. Staying at home is the best way to thank them."

8. "Forget Superman, Ironman or Wonder Woman as our health workers, policemen, scientists and sanitation workers are real superheroes."

9. "Dear doctors, nurses, police and many others who are working for long hours to ensure people are staying safe at homes and the patients of COVID-19 are being treated effectively, a big thanks from the bottom of our hearts."

10. "Though it's a tough time, things will be fine as our real-life superheroes are giving their best in providing better health facilities, ensuring people are staying indoors and taking proper care of sanitation."