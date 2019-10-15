#PlantForKalam: Actor Vivekh Asks His Fans To Plant Trees To Honour APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birthday Life oi-Prerna Aditi

15 October is known as the birth anniversary of Missile Man of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the Ex-president of India. In order to celebrate his birth anniversary, people across the country pay tribute to this great man. A similar thing was done by Vivekanandan, also known as Vivek, a Tamil Actor. He put a call on his fans and actors from Tamil Nadu to plant trees and pay tribute to Late APJ Abdul Kalam.

The actor took his twitter handle to request people to join him in planting trees and saplings on a large scale. With the hashtag #PlantForKalam, actor Vivek led this great initiative. "Oct 15 tommow Kalam sir's bday! Tree saplings planting events! First time joining hands with Chennai greater corporation," the tweet read.

According to him, this could be a way to honour Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The tweet also had a poster of the campaign with the image of Dr. Kalam and the message for planting trees in his honour.

People also responded to his tweet by sharing the hashtag and posting pictures of planting trees. There were many fans and actors who showed their support for this Tree Saplings Planting event.

Some of the people also posted the pictures of Dr. Kalam planting some saplings, while he was alive.

APJ Abdul Kalam was born and brought up in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. He studies aerospace engineering and later worked as a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He served as the President of India from the year 2002 to 2007.

It was in the year 2015, he collapsed and died of a sudden cardiac arrest while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute Of Management, Shillong. Though today he is not present between us, he will remain in our hearts.