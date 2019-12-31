ENGLISH

    New Year 2020: Google Changes Its Doodle For New Year's Eve

    By

    So we are finally at the end of 2019. In just a few hours, we will be celebrating the New Year. According to the Gregorian's calendar, 31 December is the last day of the year and is known as New Year's Eve. Google on Tuesday changed its doodle to mark the New Year's Eve. In the doodle, you can see Froggy the weather frog along with a little bird. Both are wearing party hats and are enjoying the celebration which has blue and golden fireworks lighting up the city.

    Google doodle says that Froggy is quite excited for this New Year and is ready to enjoy it in any weather. According to Google's doodle website, Froggy is quite excited as 2020 is going to be a leap year. "Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you're having flies... Ready to jump in?"

    If you are familiar with Google's weather app, then you must be knowing Froggy, the weather frog. But if you are still confused with the presence of Froggy in Google's doodle then you need to understand the connection. Since a frog leaps and 2020 is going to be a leap year, Froggy is all set to leap into a leap year.

    As we know Google celebrates and commemorates various important days and anniversaries by changing its doodle. The best thing about Google's doodle is that it always comes up with new and innovative designs to mark the importance of several occasions. After seeing the doodle of New Year's Eve, we are quite impressed and pleased.

    We too wish you a very Happy New Year and hope that you have a bright year ahead.

