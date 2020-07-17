International Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Quotes And Images That Will Inspire You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 18 July is observed as the International Nelson Mandela Day to highlight the contribution of Nelson Mandela. It is also the birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela. It was in November 2009 when this day was declared by the United Nations. The first celebration of the International Day of Nelson Mandela was held on 18 July 2010. The day isn't observed as a holiday but a significant day to acknowledge the values and work of Nelson Mandela in shaping the 21st century.

Those who don't know, Nelson Mandela was a key figure and had played an important role in South Africa. He worked as a lawyer for some time before joining the African National Congress (ANC) in 1943. He was actively involved in the African Nationalist and anti-colonialism politics. He was arrested several times on the charges of sedition. However, in 1962, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on the charges of severe conspiracies. He stayed in prison for 27 years.

Today on his birth anniversary, we have brought some of his motivational quotes that will empower you.

1. "As we let our own light shine, we consciously give other people the permission to do the same."

2. "I learned that courage is not the absence of fear but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid but he who conquers the fear."

3. "I never lose. I either win or learn."

4. "It always seems impossible until it's done."

5. "Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world."

6. "I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see a problem from all the angles."

7. "It is wise to persuade people to do things and make them think it was their own idea."

8. "Freedom is invisible; the chains on any one of my people were chains on all of them. The chains on all of my people were the chains on me."

9. "Do not judge me by my successes. Judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again."

10. "Lead from the back and let others believe that they are in the front."

11. "A winner is the dreamer who never gives up."

12. "Character is how you can treat those who can do nothing to you."

13. "As I walked out the door towards the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred, I would be still in prison."

14. "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or religion."

15. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall. "

16. "After climbing a hill, one finds out that there are many more hills to climb."

17. "If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. This is because then your enemy becomes your partner."

18. "A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination."

19. "I am not what happened to me; I am what I chose to become."

20. "I am the captain of my soul."