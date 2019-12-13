The Navy Officer’s Wife Vidya Raju Rescues 20 Kg Python, Video Goes Viral Life oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Seeing a python alive or dead can definitely gives us goosebumps. This 1.36 minute heartwarming clip will surely shock you but will also give you a sigh of relief. Lately, a video of a senior Navy Officer's wife Vidya Raju rescuing a 20 Kg python in Kerala went viral on Twitter and the users can't stop praising and saluting the woman for showing such humanity and bravery.

The video was shared by a twitter user Harinder S Sikka, who captioned it as, '20 Kg python caught alive by wife of senior Navy officer. Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts. I love my Navy.'

In the video clip, the python was seen hidden under the grass and Vidya rescued it by grabbing its neck with just one hand and putting it inside a bag. She was accompanied by two men, who held the python by its tail and a girl, who assisted her in putting it into the bag. The most heartwarming part in the video was that the lady constantly consoled the python, calling it 'bachcha'. Now, that's really an aww moment and took our heart away.

Through her this brave work, Vidya Raju has garnered a lot of respect. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.