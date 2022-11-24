National Farmer’s Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, Whatsapp And FB Status Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

Farmers are the backbone of any agriculture predominant economy. Our farmers brave the blazing heat and freezing cold to bring delicacies that we eat to our tables. Their routine starts at sunrise and ends up at late night. They rid the lands of the insects that destroy the crops and work under harsh weather conditions.

Farmer's day or Kisan Diwas is observed annually on 23 December. Farmers drive the country's growth on the agricultural and economic front. Their valuable contribution to the socio-economic structure of society deserves to be honoured. We as a nation and citizens depend heavily on farmers' contributions. Events organized on this day across the country leave a positive impact on the farmer community and allow them to voice their concerns about the impediments they are facing. The latest technology and science can help agricultural scientists to assist farmers to achieve the highest productivity. Several competitions are organized all over India in which the government awards prizes to winners.

"The Farmer has always been the backbone of our country and will continue to be so.". I can only hope to be half as dedicated as you are." Wishing you a glorious farmer's day!

"The farmer is the only man in our nation who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways." Have a profitable farmer's day today!

"The future of our country depends on the success of our farmers." Wish you success on your day!

"If you want to know how rich a nation is, look at how its people treat their farmers." Wish you the best of riches and comfort, dear farmer!

"If we have food in our stomachs, clothes on our backs, a roof over our heads, and a place to sleep... it's because of the hard work of farmers." Wish you a day of rest on the day of farmers. Happy Farmer's day!

"Whatever goes into your mouth ultimately comes from the farmer's hands." Wish you merry and cheer on this day!

"Having a plate full of food is a privilege, not a right. The farmers who work tirelessly to put food on our plates deserve our respect." Kudos to you for your sacrifices on farmer's day!

On this Kisan Diwas, we celebrate you and all you do for us. Thank you for your hard work and dedication." Happy farmer's day!

Happy Kisan Diwas! You are an inspiration to us all." Let the strain continue! Happy Farmer's Day!

"Being a farmer means you have to be a jack of all and a bit of a mechanic, an accountant, and a vet. Best wishes for National Farmer's Day!

"The farmers' tireless work should not go unnoticed, rather they should be encouraged more by paying the right wages timely." Happy Farmer's day!

"Even the smallest farmer helps in sustaining the environment and promoting suitable development. Every single one of them should be respected equally." Wish you a very thoughtful Farmers' day!

"A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members." Wish you get the recognition you deserve. Happy farmers day!

"God has made farmers the caretakers of His greatest gifts... the sun, the soil, and the seed." Wish the farmers day be memorable and cheerful!