National Cousins Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Cousins Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year National Cousins Day is observed on 24 July to acknowledge the loving and adorable bond shared by cousins. This is the day to reunite the family, recall the good times shared by the family members and strengthen the bond between the family members and relatives. The reason why 24 July is dedicated to observing National Cousins Day is to let people engage in strengthening their bond with their cousins. On this day, people are encouraged to keep all the work aside and spend some good time with their cousins and relive the sweet memories.

On this National Cousins Day, we are therefore here with some beautiful quotes and messages that you can share with your cousins and make them feel special.

International Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Quotes And Images That Will Inspire You

1. "Cousins are connected heart to heart. Distance and time can never break them apart."

2. "Cousins are those childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends."

3. "God made us cousins because he knew that our mothers won't be able to handle us as siblings."

4. "Our cousins are a bit of our childhood, that will never be lost."

5. "Cousins are the first friends that we have as children. No one will understand your crazy family like your cousins do."

6. "On National Cousins Day, I want you to know that though we are cousins by birth, we are the best friends by choice."

7. "A cousin can always turn your sorrow into your laughter and will make you feel understood and loved forever."

8. "To my lovely cousin, you are close to my heart. Thanks for always being there whenever I needed you."

9. "There comes a time when you may part your ways from people but your cousins will always stay close to your heart."

10. "A cousin is someone who knows you quite well and still loves you anyway."

11. "Friendship and love are the two factors that hold cousins close, no matter how far they are."

World Youth Skills Day 2020: Some Inspiring Quotes That Will Empower You

12. "Dear Cousin, on this National Cousin Day, I want you to know that you will stay close to my heart. I love you."