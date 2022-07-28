Just In
'Mum, Mum You Have Got To Hang In There!' Nine-YO-Kid Performs CPR On Unconscious Mother After Car Accident
In life, some of us surely have come across situations where we have to act before we can even think because it can be a matter of life and death. Recently, an incident in China's Anhui province grabbed the attention of netizens and the hero is a nine-year-old boy.
The kid (identified by his surname Wu) is being praised for performing a quick Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on his unconscious mother when she met with a severe accident at a busy intersection. The mother and son were riding an electric bicycle when they got hit by a car due to which the mother was knocked unconscious.
The incident took place on 19 July, reported the South China Morning Post on Monday.
The onlookers took the video and posted it on social media which has gone viral and the boy was praised for his quick action after the unfortunate incident. Also, in the video blood can be seen oozing out of a wound on the head of the mother. The kid can also be heard saying, "Mum, mum you have got to hang in there!"
When after calling repeatedly, his mother didn't rouse or regained consciousness, he tried to resuscitate her by performing CPR, which he learned from the television. Also, while waiting for an ambulance, the boy used an umbrella to protect her from the Sun.
While speaking to the local media, the boy's father informed that his wife is receiving treatment for severe life-threatening injuries from the accident and regained consciousness while taken to the hospital. And praising his son, the father added, "My son is only 9 years old, and we don't teach him CPR. He taught himself through television."
According to Centres For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stops. It mentions that 'currently, about 9 in 10 people who have a cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. But CPR can help improve those odds. If it is performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival.'
Image Source: (Screengrab/Weibo)
