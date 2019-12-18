This Viral Video Of Farmer Singing To Justin Bieber’s Hit Song ‘Baby’, Will Put A Smile On Your Face Life oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Years ago, when Justin Bieber came up with a song titled Baby in 2009, most of us were obssessed by it. And then be it house parties, college fests, or even proposals, this was the go-to song for each occasion. Today even after ten years, it seems like that the obsession for the song is not over yet.

Recently, a video of a Karnataka farmer singing Baby has gone viral on the internet. The short video clip shows a man working on the field and soon he was interrupted by another man, who made the video. In the video, after a brief conversation, the farmer kept his spade on the floor, played Justin Bieber's Baby song on his phone and started singing his heart out. Dressed in a lungi and a shirt, he not only sang but also enjoyed the song by grooving on its lyrics.

Now, that's interesting! We really enjoyed watching the man singing the English song with all his heart and dedication. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.