ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Viral Video Of Farmer Singing To Justin Bieber’s Hit Song ‘Baby’, Will Put A Smile On Your Face

    By

    Years ago, when Justin Bieber came up with a song titled Baby in 2009, most of us were obssessed by it. And then be it house parties, college fests, or even proposals, this was the go-to song for each occasion. Today even after ten years, it seems like that the obsession for the song is not over yet.

    Recently, a video of a Karnataka farmer singing Baby has gone viral on the internet. The short video clip shows a man working on the field and soon he was interrupted by another man, who made the video. In the video, after a brief conversation, the farmer kept his spade on the floor, played Justin Bieber's Baby song on his phone and started singing his heart out. Dressed in a lungi and a shirt, he not only sang but also enjoyed the song by grooving on its lyrics.

    Now, that's interesting! We really enjoyed watching the man singing the English song with all his heart and dedication. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More VIRAL VIDEO News

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue