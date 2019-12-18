Just In
- 2 hrs ago Seven-Month-Old Baby Becomes The Youngest Mayor Ever In US
-
- 2 hrs ago Airport Fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Alia Bhatt’s Outfits Are What We Want To Grab Right Away
- 2 hrs ago Kareena Kapoor Khan Elevates The Boss-Lady-Look Bar With Her Classy Bandhgala Suit
- 3 hrs ago Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Dazzle With Their Gorgeous Outfits At Street Dancer Promotions
Don't Miss
- News K'taka minister wants to shut down Indira Canteens, alleging irregulatiries
- Movies Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 5 Things To Know Before Watching The Movie This Weekend
- Sports I-League Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan, East Bengal postponed after city burns in protest
- Technology Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x Available With Rs. 1,000 Discount: Price, Offers, And Specifications
- Finance PNB Shares Plummet After CRISIL Places Its Bonds On "Rating Watch"
- Travel 7 Tips For A Hassle-Free Christmas Travel
- Automobiles Spy Pics: 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Spotted Testing
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
This Viral Video Of Farmer Singing To Justin Bieber’s Hit Song ‘Baby’, Will Put A Smile On Your Face
Years ago, when Justin Bieber came up with a song titled Baby in 2009, most of us were obssessed by it. And then be it house parties, college fests, or even proposals, this was the go-to song for each occasion. Today even after ten years, it seems like that the obsession for the song is not over yet.
Recently, a video of a Karnataka farmer singing Baby has gone viral on the internet. The short video clip shows a man working on the field and soon he was interrupted by another man, who made the video. In the video, after a brief conversation, the farmer kept his spade on the floor, played Justin Bieber's Baby song on his phone and started singing his heart out. Dressed in a lungi and a shirt, he not only sang but also enjoyed the song by grooving on its lyrics.
Now, that's interesting! We really enjoyed watching the man singing the English song with all his heart and dedication. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.