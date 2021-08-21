Josh App Collaborates With Earth Day Network India For 'Healthy Planet, Healthy Hum' Campaign Life oi-Boldsky Desk

To help #RestoreOurEarth, Earth Day Network (EDN) India partners with India's leading short-video app, Josh, and MASH Project Foundation (MASH) for the "Healthy Planet, Healthy Hum" initiative. Through the week-long campaign, EDN India invites the users on the Josh App to create short videos under the banner #HealthyPlanet that focusses on different ways to minimise the damage to planet Earth and make it greener, cleaner and healthier for all.

EDN India, Josh, and MASH share the common goal of conservation, protection, enhancement, and support of nature and natural resources. All three organisations are committed to contributing to the fight against climate change and the preservation of biodiversity worldwide, and have joined hands to further these common goals and objectives through this campaign.

Given that the current pandemic has added tremendously to the burden on our environment, the Earth Day Network India, Josh, and MASH realise the urgent need to reach out to the youth of India, especially in Tier-2 and 3 cities, to create awareness for climate action and make sure that environmental issues remain a priority even amid the pandemic. The campaign aims to encourage people to take care of our planet through awareness and take preventive actions like planting trees, composting the green waste, replacing cloth bags with plastic, adopting sustainable living practices, to name a few.

"We are happy to partner with Josh and Mash Project Foundation for the launch of the 'Healthy Planet, Healthy Hum' campaign. We hope that our message of Restoring the Earth (EARTHDAY.ORG's global 2021 theme) reaches millions of users that Josh has on its platform. As an organization, we are committed to bringing millions of people around the globe together to diversify and mobilize year-round environmental actions," Karuna Singh, Regional Director, Asia, Earth Day Network India.

Commending the initiative, Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh said, "We are happy to be a part of such a noble campaign that focuses on protecting and enhancing the nature and natural resources. At Josh, we always look for creative ways to leverage the power of bite-sized content to not only entertain people but also educate them. Moreover, youth are the biggest changemakers in the society and with 68% of our total audience comprising of young talented individuals, we believe we can mobilize public action for the benefit of our planet. With this thought, the Josh team has launched #HealthyPlanet challenge on the app to inform our users, across the nation, about sustainable practices and how we can collectively make our Earth greener, cleaner and healthier."

Earth Day Network India (EDN) is a registered trust in India, operational since 2011. Its work is inspired by the global environmental NGO EARTHDAY.ORG (formerly Earth Day Network) that grew out of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, and today engages with over 50,000 organisations in some 190 countries to take the environmental movement forward. EDN's mission is to broaden and diversify the environmental movement to enable a healthy, sustainable environment.

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of young social changemakers and leaders. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions.

