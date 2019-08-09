ENGLISH

    India Commemorates 77th Anniversary Of Quit India Movement

    By

    The Quit India Movement or the August Movement was launched with the demand of ending British rule in India. The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, launched the movement through a mass protest in Bombay on 8 August 1942, during World War II. Upon the failure of Cripps Mission, Gandhi called on the countrymen to Do or Die in his famous Quit India speech delivered in Bombay at the Gowalia Tank Mission.

    This movement demanded "An Orderly British Withdrawal" from India. The All India Congress Committee, led by Gandhi, took active part in this campaign. British refused to agree to their demand and grant immediate independence. In the aftermath, most of the major leaders of Congress were imprisoned. The movement was crushed by the British government as it did not receive much support from the student community of India, as they were more focused on Subhas Chandra Bose at that time.

    Incidents of small-scale violence took place around the country, however, the movement failed due to poor coordination, lack of international aiding and powerful suppression by the British rulers. However, this protest paved the way for India's freedom as the British government realised it will be difficult to rule India in the long run.

    To commemorate this important milestone in the history of India's freedom struggle, 8 August is observed as August Kranti Din. Nationwide, this day is observed by paying homage to the sacrifices of Indian freedom-fighters.

    In a speech recently, Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, urged countrymen to participate in nation-building activities. He also mentioned that the ideology and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are equally relevant even today. Mahatma Gandhi encouraged us to follow the path of tolerance in order to find solutions for grave issues.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
