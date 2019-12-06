ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hyderabad Rapists Shot Dead In Encounter by Telangana Police: Twitterati React

    By

    The gangrape and murder of a female veterinarian in Hyderabad on 27 November 2019 sent chills across the nation and raised tough questions regarding the safety and security of women in India. The victim was kidnapped, raped and set on fire by four men while she was returning from work. She succumbed to her injuries. The culprits were caught soon after by the police, and citizens demanded a speedy trial of the accused and justice for the victim.

    So the wee hours of 6 December served like medicine to the wounds of many women in this country, as news came in that the four rape accused were shot dead in an encounter by the Telangana Police.

    The heinous incident had led to a huge outrage among the people. As soon as the news of the encounter broke, netizens didn't shy away from expressing their emotions, rather frustration, anger and hatred. Let's see some Twitter reactions, including those of celebrities.

    One user wrote: "All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police."

    Another user praised the cops for this encounter and called them 'Real Life Simba' after the famous Bollywood movie character.

    Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took his Twitter handle to express his emotions after the encounter of the accused. He wrote, "Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an "ENCOUNTER"." He also wrote that those who raised their voices against rape and demanded strict action and punishment should now cheer along with him.

    Bhavya Sharma wrote that this is the best gift one can ask on their birthday.

    Another user wrote that the day started with good news.

    According to India's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), every day about 100 sexual assaults are reported to police in India. While the 2017 data points out that there were 32,000 rape cases reported across the nation but experts mention that due to the taboos attached to rape victims and the shame that is attached to the sexual assault, many women step back before reporting such crimes.

    While the police encounter itself has become controversial, we believe with this action taken by the authorities, there is still hope for a better tomorrow for women living in this country.

    More TWITTER News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue