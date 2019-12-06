Hyderabad Rapists Shot Dead In Encounter by Telangana Police: Twitterati React Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The gangrape and murder of a female veterinarian in Hyderabad on 27 November 2019 sent chills across the nation and raised tough questions regarding the safety and security of women in India. The victim was kidnapped, raped and set on fire by four men while she was returning from work. She succumbed to her injuries. The culprits were caught soon after by the police, and citizens demanded a speedy trial of the accused and justice for the victim.

So the wee hours of 6 December served like medicine to the wounds of many women in this country, as news came in that the four rape accused were shot dead in an encounter by the Telangana Police.

The heinous incident had led to a huge outrage among the people. As soon as the news of the encounter broke, netizens didn't shy away from expressing their emotions, rather frustration, anger and hatred. Let's see some Twitter reactions, including those of celebrities.

One user wrote: "All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police."

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police.



Wow..Well done @TelanganaDGP - such criminals do not have any right to live .

#RIPPriyankaReddy — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariindic) December 6, 2019

Another user praised the cops for this encounter and called them 'Real Life Simba' after the famous Bollywood movie character.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took his Twitter handle to express his emotions after the encounter of the accused. He wrote, "Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an "ENCOUNTER"." He also wrote that those who raised their voices against rape and demanded strict action and punishment should now cheer along with him.

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो - #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

Justice served. All four accused in rape and murder killed in Encounter. #RIPPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/Jj3zJ9JnHa — Duggineni (DSR) (@iamduggineni1) December 6, 2019

Ss..ss. Very Happy To Hear this News..

These 4 Person Shot By Encounter Today Mrng While They Are Ran Away From Police..It's A Welcome Act From Police..It Will Be Happen From Every Rapist...😈😈#RIPPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/hxbr8HCKlO — Michael Mahe❤️ (@BigilMahe97) December 6, 2019

Bhavya Sharma wrote that this is the best gift one can ask on their birthday.

Best gift one can ask for on a Birthday. Thanks @TelanganaDGP for showing such an exceptional courage. We are with you. #RIPPriyankaReddy — Bhavya Sharma (@righty108) December 6, 2019

Justice delivered. Hope they beat them into pulp before shooting them down. #RIPPriyankaReddy — Ambika Bhandari (@Ambi_Ambivert) December 6, 2019

Another user wrote that the day started with good news.

Justice Served😎 now we can Say Rest in Peace sister #RIPPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/wSzxksD5Yl — 🌺Chaithra 💃🎤 (@Chaithrahere) December 6, 2019

According to India's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), every day about 100 sexual assaults are reported to police in India. While the 2017 data points out that there were 32,000 rape cases reported across the nation but experts mention that due to the taboos attached to rape victims and the shame that is attached to the sexual assault, many women step back before reporting such crimes.

While the police encounter itself has become controversial, we believe with this action taken by the authorities, there is still hope for a better tomorrow for women living in this country.