Cab Driver Donates Rs 6,000 For Last Rites Of An Orphan, But Money Gets Used For His Own Funeral

Growing up as an orphan and not having a care in this world can be difficult and challenging and at times the pain is so deep that you forget to express it or grieve about it. Over a period of time, this may create emptiness inside you.

Here's why you need to hear the story of this cab driver.

A native of Hyderabad, on Sunday, 22 September, Vijay donated Rs 6,000 from his hard-earned money to an orphan. How tragic it is that two days later on 24 September, that same amount was used for his funeral.

Even though people are praising him for his kind deed, nonetheless a life was lost. On Tuesday, he allegedly committed suicide by lying on the train tracks. Also, he left a suicide note that said he was an orphan and lonely and no one was to be blamed.

Two days back the body was found, he approached an NGO, 'Serve Needy' and made the donation. A video was posted by a Facebook user where it is seen that Vijay is happily handing over the amount to the founder of this NGO, Goutham Kumar.

On Wednesday, 25 September Goutham was terrified and shocked to hear the news of Vijay's demise. His last rites were taken care of by volunteers of 'Serve Needy' on Wednesday evening with the same amount he donated.

Goutham shared an emotional post the nest day and wrote-

"This is the MOST HEART BREAKING Post I have ever posted. Please don't mention RIP in this post or show sympathy on Vijay. He don't need our Sympathy. All he wanted was a Family and a few people in his life who can give him some motivation in his life. We lost that opportunity and we lost Vijay. Few days Before his death, he came to us and donated 6000rs to use it for Orphan's funeral but we never imagined that we will use it for himself.

All I could do from my side is..... made his soul realize that he is not an Orphan, I and We all are there for him. I felt him as my Brother, finished legal formalities and gave a proper send off to his soul. performed his Last Rituals in Panjagutta crematorium as mentioned in Vijay's note. We All Will Miss You dear Brother VIJAY. YOU will be always in our Hearts."