Just In
- 3 min ago What Is Braxton-Hicks Contractions Or False Labour Pain? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments
- 1 hr ago New COVID Variant' IHU,' Infectious Than Omicron, Found In France
- 2 hrs ago Parineeti Chopra And Katrina Kaif Convince Us To Order Sweaters Right Away
- 4 hrs ago Scorpio Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
Don't Miss
- News 'Bulli Bai' app row: Bengaluru student sent to Mumbai Police custody till Jan 10
- Technology Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price In India, Storage Iterations Surface On Retail Listings
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In South India For Every Traveller
- Movies Jacqueline Fernandez's Mother Kim Fernandez Hospitalized After Suffering A Heart Stroke
- Finance Servotech To Begin Manufacturing Of EV Chargers
- Sports Osaka glad to be back, hopes tears are in her past as Japanese star sets out 2022 goals
- Education PSTET Answer Key 2021 Released, Check How To Download Punjab TET Paper 2 Answer Key
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Automatic Launch Confirmed
Pongal Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Share On WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Pongal is said to be one of the most significant festivals of people belonging to South India. It is a four day festival which marks the arrival of harvest season in South India. This year the festival will be held from 14-17 January. It is quite similar to that of Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrated in other parts of the country on 13 January and 14 January respectively.
With the arrival of this festival, people in South India begin to rejoice and celebrate. They worship Lord Surya (Sun). People celebrate the festival with their loved ones. In order to make your celebration even more special and memorable, we are here with some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with people around you.
1. "Let's celebrate the beautiful festival of Pongal. I hope this festival brings happiness and cheer in your life. Wish you a Happy Pongal and harvest season."
2. "On this Pongal, I pray to the Almighty to bless your life with happiness, fervour and prosperity. May Lord Sun fulfill all your wishes and bestow His blessings on you. Have a wonderful Pongal."
3. "On Pongal, we thank Lord Surya (Sun) for burning himself to provide us light, warmth and radiance. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."
4. "May the sweetness of milk and sugarcane bring happiness in your life. May you and your family have a happy Pongal."
5. "Let us celebrate this Pongal festival with joy and harmony to spread the message of brotherhood and love."
6. "Hope you rejoice and celebrate this festival of harvest. May this festival bring charm in your life. I hope that you and your family have a Happy Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal."
7. "May the warmth of this festival bring happiness to your family and loved ones."
8. "This Pongal May Lord Surya bless you with positivity and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."
9. "May this harvest festival fill your life with prosperity and positivity. I pray that you always stay in the pink of your health and enjoy the best food along with the best life. Wishes on Pongal."
10. "This Pongal, I wish you and your family a beautiful, prosperous and a happy Pongal. May your loved ones be blessed in the best possible way."
11. "This Pongal, I hope that fortune and happiness enter your life and success touches your feet. May Lord Surya remove all your problems and retain the happiness of your family."
12. "This Pongal, let us celebrate, greet and enjoy together to make this festival memorable. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."
13. "So here comes the awaited festival, Pongal. Can't wait to celebrate with you. Wish you a Happy Pongal."
14. "This Pongal I am sending you my best wishes and pray for the well-being of your family."
15. "Pongal is not just a festival but a way to celebrate our culture and traditions."
- recipesPongal Recipe: How To Make Pongal At Home
- festivalsBhogi Pongal: Rituals And Significance Of The First Day Of Pongal
- wellnessPongal, Til Laddu And More: Health Benefits Of Foods Prepared During Sankranti
- recipesMakar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Khichdi On This Festival
- festivalsPongal 2021: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- festivalsPongal: Know About The 4-Day Festival Celebration In Tamil Nadu In January
- festivalsMakar Sankranti 2022: 10 Quotes And Wishes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones
- faith mysticismMakar Sankranti: Tips To Worship Sun God On This Day
- festivalsMakar Sankranti 2020: 5 Reasons Why This Festival Is Celebrated
- festivalsMakar Sankranti: Things Not To Do On This Auspicious Day
- festivalsMakar Sankranti: Powerful Sacred Mantras To Chant On This Day
- zodiac signsMakar Sankranti: For A Bright Future, Donate These Things As Per Your Zodiac Sign