Happy Onam 2020: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Onam is a popular harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. Every year the festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam, a month according to the Malayalam calendar. It's a 10-day festival and is observed by people to honour the mighty demon King Mahabali who every year visits the land during this time to see his beloved subjects. This year the festival will be observed on 22 August 2020 and will go on for 10 days. People celebrate Onam with great devotion and harmony.

We know that you will be quite excited to celebrate this festival with your loved ones. To make your celebration even more memorable, we are here with some quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

1. "Like the boat race of Onam, may you reach your destination with full determination and strength."

2. "May the King Mahabali bless you with peace, health and prosperity. I wish you a very Happy Onam."

3. "On the occasion of Onam, I pray that all your wishes get fulfilled and your life is filled with happiness."

4. "This Onam, I wish you a life full of bright colours as the pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. I wish you a Happy Onam."

5. "Happy Onam, may you have a great year ahead and your life be as prosperous and festive as this festival."

6. "May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere in whatever you do, think and wherever you go. Have a Happy Onam."

7. "As the Onam spirit travels all over, I wish you all a cheerful and prosperous festive season."

8. "On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Wish you a Happy Onam."

9. "Forever remembering thoughts of happiness and prosperity to all with sweet Onam days. Onam Greetings to you and your family!"

10. "May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best."

11. "A life filled with prosperity, happiness and abundance is my wish for you and your loved ones as you celebrate Onam today."

12. "It's Onam! So, let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam!"

13. "As the festive occasion of Onam is round the corner, and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here's hoping this festival of beauty brings your way, bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead. Best wishes on Onam."

14. "Hope this Onam brings in good fortune & abounding happiness to you! Wish you and your family a frivolous Onam! Happy Onam!"

15. "Onam is the time for Pookkalam on the floor; children on swings; tiger clad men with hunters behind them; people enjoying sadyas with family. Let this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all. Happy Onam!"

16. "We celebrate Onam to commemorate a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy and love blended. But in order to realize this dream, we need to put forward creative and sustained effort."

17. "Hope This ONAM Brings In Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness To You! Wish You And Your Family A Frivolous ONAM! Happy ONAM!"

18. "Let's welcome King Mahabali, who comes to visit his subjects once a year during the festival season of Onam. May you be blessed with the greetings and wishes of the day. Happy Onam to you and your family."