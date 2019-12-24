Happy Holidays 2019: Google Wishes The Holidays Season With An Animated Doodle Life oi-Prerna Aditi

With an animated doodle on Tuesday, Google wishes us Happy Holidays 2019! If you look closely at the doodle, you will find that the second 'o' is a snow globe with a Christmas tree inside and a Santa riding his sledge. Today Google released the animated doodle which is quite cool with a 'Happy Holidays 2019' message.

If we talk about the holiday season in the US, then it starts right from Thanksgiving and goes till the New Year. The season also includes Hanukkah and Kwanza.

Those who don't know, Hanukkah is a Jewish festival which is celebrated in Jerusalem. It is known as the 'festival of light' in Jerusalem and is observed as the rededication of the Second temple situated in that place. It is also a way to commemorate the rededication of the temple during the Maccabean Revolt which was led against the Seleucid Empire.

If you go through the Google search engine and browse Hanukkah 2019, you will find an animated doodle in which you can see a family playing with dreidels, a toy that can spin with all its four sides. This is the toy that is played by Jewish people throughout the holiday season. The candles are lit during this festival and are used as home décor.

On the other hand, Kwanza is a festival which is celebrated for a week in the US and the places where people with African diaspora live. Those who don't know, the African diaspora is used to refer to people who are of African ancestry and were born in America. Kwanza is observed as a way to honor the people belonging to the African-American culture.

With the onset of the holiday season and Christmas being celebrated around the world, we wish you a happy holiday and hope for your well-being!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!