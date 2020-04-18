COVID-19 Crisis: Google Compiles All The Thank You Doodles Of Coronavirus Helpers Life oi-Prerna Aditi

It was on 6 April 2020, when Google first changed its doodle to thank those who are providing us their valuable services even during this coronavirus pandemic. So it began with doodle containing an animated gif thanking health and medical workers across the globe. The doodles are a series of the 'Thank you Coronavirus Helpers' theme which was intended to extend till two weeks. It also expressed gratitude to teachers, sanitation, custodial, farmers and many more workers. On Saturday, Google changed its doodle containing the collage of all the thank you doodles.

When you hover the cursor over the doodle, one can find, 'To all coronavirus helpers, thank you' message. The beautiful compilation of the doodles is a thank you to those superheroes who are providing services to us in different ways, by putting themselves at risk. These superheroes are doctors, nurses, hospital workers, sanitation workers, policemen, grocery workers, logistics delivery people, teachers, scientists, farmers and many more.

The doodles were designed in a beautiful way that depicted the letter 'G' throwing heart, appreciation and respect to the letter 'E'. The latter depicted the service providers.

So, now lets us talk about the different doodle dedication in these two weeks.

April 6: Public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community

April 7: Doctors, nurses, and medical workers

April 8: Emergency services workers

April 9: Custodial and sanitation workers

April 10: Farmworkers and farmers

April 13: Grocery workers

April 14: Public transportation workers

April 15: Packaging, shipping, and delivery workers

April 16: Foodservice workers

April 17: Teachers and childcare workers

Google had mentioned, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines."

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google too mentioned through his Twitter account, "Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you".

We appreciate this step from the search engine giant and hope that things will soon get normal.