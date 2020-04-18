ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 Crisis: Google Compiles All The Thank You Doodles Of Coronavirus Helpers

    By

    It was on 6 April 2020, when Google first changed its doodle to thank those who are providing us their valuable services even during this coronavirus pandemic. So it began with doodle containing an animated gif thanking health and medical workers across the globe. The doodles are a series of the 'Thank you Coronavirus Helpers' theme which was intended to extend till two weeks. It also expressed gratitude to teachers, sanitation, custodial, farmers and many more workers. On Saturday, Google changed its doodle containing the collage of all the thank you doodles.

    COVID-19 Crisis: Google Doodle Says Thank You To Food Packaging And Delivery Guys

    When you hover the cursor over the doodle, one can find, 'To all coronavirus helpers, thank you' message. The beautiful compilation of the doodles is a thank you to those superheroes who are providing services to us in different ways, by putting themselves at risk. These superheroes are doctors, nurses, hospital workers, sanitation workers, policemen, grocery workers, logistics delivery people, teachers, scientists, farmers and many more.

    The doodles were designed in a beautiful way that depicted the letter 'G' throwing heart, appreciation and respect to the letter 'E'. The latter depicted the service providers.

    So, now lets us talk about the different doodle dedication in these two weeks.

    April 6: Public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community

    April 7: Doctors, nurses, and medical workers

    April 8: Emergency services workers

    April 9: Custodial and sanitation workers

    April 10: Farmworkers and farmers

    April 13: Grocery workers

    April 14: Public transportation workers

    April 15: Packaging, shipping, and delivery workers

    April 16: Foodservice workers

    April 17: Teachers and childcare workers

    Google had mentioned, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines."

    Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google too mentioned through his Twitter account, "Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you".

    We appreciate this step from the search engine giant and hope that things will soon get normal.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue