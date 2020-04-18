Just In
COVID-19 Crisis: Google Compiles All The Thank You Doodles Of Coronavirus Helpers
It was on 6 April 2020, when Google first changed its doodle to thank those who are providing us their valuable services even during this coronavirus pandemic. So it began with doodle containing an animated gif thanking health and medical workers across the globe. The doodles are a series of the 'Thank you Coronavirus Helpers' theme which was intended to extend till two weeks. It also expressed gratitude to teachers, sanitation, custodial, farmers and many more workers. On Saturday, Google changed its doodle containing the collage of all the thank you doodles.
COVID-19 Crisis: Google Doodle Says Thank You To Food Packaging And Delivery Guys
When you hover the cursor over the doodle, one can find, 'To all coronavirus helpers, thank you' message. The beautiful compilation of the doodles is a thank you to those superheroes who are providing services to us in different ways, by putting themselves at risk. These superheroes are doctors, nurses, hospital workers, sanitation workers, policemen, grocery workers, logistics delivery people, teachers, scientists, farmers and many more.
The doodles were designed in a beautiful way that depicted the letter 'G' throwing heart, appreciation and respect to the letter 'E'. The latter depicted the service providers.
So, now lets us talk about the different doodle dedication in these two weeks.
April 6: Public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community
April 7: Doctors, nurses, and medical workers
April 8: Emergency services workers
April 9: Custodial and sanitation workers
April 10: Farmworkers and farmers
April 13: Grocery workers
April 14: Public transportation workers
April 15: Packaging, shipping, and delivery workers
April 16: Foodservice workers
April 17: Teachers and childcare workers
Google had mentioned, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines."
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google too mentioned through his Twitter account, "Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you".
We appreciate this step from the search engine giant and hope that things will soon get normal.