International Yoga Day 2020: Interesting Facts Related To Yoga That You May Not Be Knowing Life oi-Prerna Aditi

International Yoga Day is an annual observance that came into existence after the United Nations General Assembly made a declaration on 11 December 2014. According to this declaration, every year 21 June is observed as the International Yoga Day. the day is observed to acknowledge the importance of Yoga and its health benefits. To celebrate this day, every year a theme is decided and programmes are organised across the world. The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family'.

Today we are here to tell you some interesting facts related to Yoga that you may not be knowing. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Practicing Yoga on a daily basis can impact your overall mood and mental health. This is because Yoga is related to breathing and it helps in enhancing the breathing patterns. It also aids in a synchronised form of inhaling and exhaling which is quite healthy for a human body.

2. Over 36 million people in US practice Yoga on a daily basis.

3. Yoga can increase a person's life span if practiced regularly. This is because it enhances the proper functioning of one's lungs, hearts and other organs. Those who practice Yoga on a daily basis live longer than those who don't.

4. Believe it or not, there are more than 100 Yoga schools in the world.

5. Out of all, 72% of Yoga practitioners are women. And most of the Yoga practitioners are below the age of 44.

6. You may not know this, male Yoga practitioners are known as Yogis while female Yoga practitioners are known as Yoginis.

7. Swami Vivekananda is considered to be the one who introduced Yoga to western countries. He introduced the ancient Indian philosophies of Yoga and Vedanta to the world.

8. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Shiva is considered as the God of Yoga and therefore, he is known as Adiyogi Shiva. It is believed that Lord Shiva imparted the knowledge of Yoga to the Sapt Rishis (7 Rishis).

9. There are 84 important and beneficial Asanas and 196 Yog Sutras in Yoga.

10. Paramhansa Yogananda was the first Indian Yogi, who spread the knowledge of Kriya Yoga across the world.