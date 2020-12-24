Congratulatory Messages, Quotes & Wishes To Share On Wedding Life oi-Prerna Aditi

1. "May your marriage bind you in an eternal bond full of love, happiness and joy. Congratulations on your wedding day."

2. "We feel so delighted to see you guys together taking wedding vows. May God bless your married life with fun and laughter."

3. "Congratulations to both of you for tying knots to each other. May you married life be filled with laughter and love."

4. "We are so glad to see you happy together. May you stay this close always."

5. "May you stay together for the coming years. Congratulations!"

6. "We wish you many more happiness and love in the coming years."

7. "On this day, we wish you happiness, marital bliss and love that you and your spouse deserve. Congratulations on your wedding day."

8. "Today I just want you to know that I am extremely happy for both of you. I wish you a lifetime of joy, love, and happiness. Hope you stay together forever."

9. "May you always have each other in every ups and downs. Hope the bond between you and your spouse becomes stronger."

10. "Finally two weirdos of our friend circle are getting married. I am so glad that you both found your soulmates in each other Hope you share a beautiful and cool life together."

11. "So they say marriage is no less than a rollercoaster ride. Hope you are ready to take this ride together. Enjoy your married life together and all the twists and turns that may come across your way."

12. "They say marriage is a thing for a lifetime and therefore, I wish you luck, love and happiness for a lifetime. Congratulations on your marriage."

13. "As you step into a married life as new couples, I wish you a life full of love, affection, marital bliss and happiness."

14. "Marriage is so beautiful and wonderful. I wish you make this bond even more beautiful and soothing. After all, you seem perfect to each other."

15. "Dear sister, I feel so happy to see that you have finally found your soulmate who not only loves you but also respects you."

16. "Dearest brother, finally you have found the perfect partner and this really delights me. May God bless you and your spouse."

17. "All the best to my best friend for starting a new phase of her life. I feel so pleased to know that you have finally decided to share your life with someone like you. Stay blessed dear."

18. "Today is a wonderful day as my colleague is getting married to a great and adorable person. All the best for your marriage."

19. "It's so emotional to see my childhood friend getting married to the love of her life. I wish you success, love, happiness and fun throughout your married life."

20. "Isn't it beautiful to have someone who loves and annoys you at the same time. Hope you enjoy your married life like anything."