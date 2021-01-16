Congratulatory Messages, Wishes & Quotes To Share On The Birth Of A Baby Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Welcoming a baby in this world is one of the best things for parents. This indeed is a wonderful thing that makes us believe in the notion of the cycle of life. Out of all the happy people, the parents of the newborn are the happiest. After all, they finally get to see their own child. In order to make a parent feel more special and delighted, you may think of giving some gifts to them. Well apart from sending them heartfelt gifts, you can think of sharing some heartfelt quotes and messages to congratulate the new parents.

1. "I am wishing you all the joy that the arrival of a baby brings. May your life be fulfilled with the happiness of your baby."

2. "Congratulations may God bless, guide and watch over you, your baby and your family."

3. "It is good to see how the Almighty has blessed your life with a bundle of joy. May your baby bring lots of happiness and fortune to your life."

4. "Congratulations to my sister on giving birth to such a beautiful baby. May God bless you and your child in the best possible way."

5. "Finally, your home has grown by two feet and this really makes me happy. I wish health, prosperity, positivity and good luck to your baby."

6. "It's so emotional to see my brother becoming a father to such an adorable baby. I wish I had enough words to express my happiness on the arrival of your baby."

7. "I still can't believe that my dearest best friend has finally become a mother. Lots of love and warm wishes to you. May Lord keep you people safe and sound."

8. "Cheers on becoming new parents and welcoming such an angel to your lives. Congratulations and best wishes from my end."

9. "Dear Colleague, welcome to parenthood. Now you will get to experience sleepless nights and never-ending tantrums of your baby. Hope you learn lullabies as soon as possible."

10. "Here's to my daughter becoming mother to such a beautiful baby. May your child bring happiness and prosperity to your life as you did for me. Congratulations."

11. "Congratulations on the birth of your baby. Welcome to parenthood. Hope you enjoy this emotional and adventurous journey."

12. "Your newborn is no doubt a bundle of joy for all of us. I pray to Almighty to keep this angel safe and healthy."

13. "Oh it's so great to know that you have become father to such a lovely child. May Lord keep your family united and happy."

14. "Welcoming a newborn is no doubt one of the best things in this world. I still don't have any words to express my happiness on the birth of your baby."

15. "Congratulations on the arrival of your newborn. I hope this new arrival brings happiness and prosperity to your family. Best wishes to you."