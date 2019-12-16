Just In


Chinese Boy Wins The Internet After He Kicks The Car; Here's Why
Recently, a footage of Chinese kid kicking the car was captured at one of the busy zebra crossings in Dadukou District, Chongqing China. The boy was crossing the lane with his mother when a SUV had hit his mother knocking her down.
The video showed the young boy was furious and shocked but first he checked whether his mother is fine. When he confirmed that his mother is not majorly injured, the boy kicked on the bonnet of the car. The boy then shouted at the driver of the car. The driver got out of the car and attended to the injured mother. She was later taken to the hospital and the police determined that the driver was responsible for the accident.
Well, the footage of the boy won the internet. We were really touched to see how the boy protected and stood up for his mother.