Chata, The Cute Munchkin Kitten With The Cutest Sleeping Poses!
He may look like he's lost all hope in life, but the teeny tiny smile on his face while he sleeps away tells everything is purrfect. Chata, the wee little munchkin kitten has taken Instagram by a storm with his out-of-the-world cuteness.
There's no denying that munchkin cats are ADORABLE but Chata here has taken it to the next level. Chata is a little Calico Munchkin kitten who broke the internet with his sleeping positions. The tiny baby likes to sleep flat on his back, which makes him look slightly human.
View this post on Instagram
湿気で蒸し蒸し。 夏の終わりの夜の気温が1番すき🎐 . 昼寝タイムに入りました😴 . おやすみん♡ . #ねこのいる生活 #猫との暮らし . #ちゃばちゃたぐらむ #猫好きさんと繋がりたい #ヘソ天
A post shared by 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒂 ☾ 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒂 (@chavata2023) on
And no, it is not a one-time thing. Chata's parents have said in the posts that the droplet from heaven always sleeps in these weirdly cute positions. The orange and white furball who is two-and-a-half months old has already found a place in netizen's hearts.
View this post on Instagram
ベビちゃた♡ 今もまだまだベビーやけど🐣 . お迎えした日。 お腹ぽっこり🙄 . #ねこのいる生活 #猫との暮らし . #ちゃばちゃたぐらむ #猫好きさんと繋がりたい
A post shared by 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒂 ☾ 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒂 (@chavata2023) on
Although a newbie to Instagram, his adorableness has made him way too popular, with people religiously following his account, which he shares with his lady friend Chava, who is also a munchkin.
View this post on Instagram
最近は2人共 テレビ台の下がお気に入りな様子♡ . かわいい🤤 . #ねこのいる生活 #猫との暮らし . #ちゃばちゃたぐらむ #猫好きさんと繋がりたい
A post shared by 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒂 ☾ 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒂 (@chavata2023) on