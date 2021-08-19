Just In
Meet Alona Kravchenko: A Real-life Rapunzel Who Didn’t Cut Her Hair In 30 Years
A Disney princess with beautiful golden hair! We all have heard or read about her in the books as children, haven't we? But, you will be surprised to know about a real life Rapunzel who hasn't cut her hair in 30 years?
Yes, Alona Kravchenko, a 35-year old woman from Ukraine is nothing less than a Disney princess and her 6.5-feet long blond hair can make anyone jealous.
According to some reports, this woman has not cut her hair since she was five years old and maintaining great lengths was not always a cake walk. Alona says that she only does occasional trimming and that she had to put lots of effort to maintain it. In her recent photos on Instagram, you can see her hair has exceeded her own height and when she lets them loose, the ends of her hair usually puddle at her feet.
With more than 70 thousand followers on Instagram, she is known for posting beautiful shots of her luscious locks which can make anyone gape.
In an interview with Daily Mail, Alona said that people have offered her thousands of dollar to cut her hair, but she will never part ways with her hair. Also, her mother believes that a woman's beauty lies in their hair and therefore, she only trims the ends of her hair, once in every six months.
To maintain her healthy and shiny hair, mostly she sticks to natural products and combs her twice a day. Due to the length of her hair, she washes them once a week because it requires around 40-60 minutes.