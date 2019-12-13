ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A 78-Year-Old Pensioner Gets A Christmas Surprise And The Video Will Move You To Tears

    By

    A 78-year-old pensioner, Terrence was pleasantly surprised recently as a group of students from Oldham College and BBC Breakfast host, Dan Walker visited his home in Oldham, Greater Manchester. The students and Dan Walker brought him a Christmas tree and sang Silent Night for him. It was such a sweet and warm gesture, which left Terrence in tears.

    The video showed how the pensioner was moved to tears by the lovely surprise. In the video, Terrence was seen shaking hands with each student and the the students were seen bringing the christmas tree and singing at his door. Earlier in the BBC program, he talked about how he had struggled with loneliness and did not have Christmas tree at home. He revealed in the show BBC Breakfast, "What used to happen, I used to go round to my mother's on Christmas Day because I always cooked a meal for her here. I always took the thing round to her, and I used to buy her little bits all the time, like cigarettes and all this sort of stuff, and I used to parcel them all up at Christmas and put them in a pillow case and take them round to her."

    He also added that he will never forget the day, his mother said, "Do you know, without you bringing me my presents at Christmas, I wouldn't have any presents would I? I often think about that now. People on their own now don't get any presents from people." We are so happy that the students and BBC took this initiative of surprising the pensioner. Christmas is about spreading cheers and giving, and this small video taught us a lot and moved us.

    More VIRAL VIDEOS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue