A 78-Year-Old Pensioner Gets A Christmas Surprise And The Video Will Move You To Tears Life oi-Devika Tripathi

A 78-year-old pensioner, Terrence was pleasantly surprised recently as a group of students from Oldham College and BBC Breakfast host, Dan Walker visited his home in Oldham, Greater Manchester. The students and Dan Walker brought him a Christmas tree and sang Silent Night for him. It was such a sweet and warm gesture, which left Terrence in tears.

The video showed how the pensioner was moved to tears by the lovely surprise. In the video, Terrence was seen shaking hands with each student and the the students were seen bringing the christmas tree and singing at his door. Earlier in the BBC program, he talked about how he had struggled with loneliness and did not have Christmas tree at home. He revealed in the show BBC Breakfast, "What used to happen, I used to go round to my mother's on Christmas Day because I always cooked a meal for her here. I always took the thing round to her, and I used to buy her little bits all the time, like cigarettes and all this sort of stuff, and I used to parcel them all up at Christmas and put them in a pillow case and take them round to her."

He also added that he will never forget the day, his mother said, "Do you know, without you bringing me my presents at Christmas, I wouldn't have any presents would I? I often think about that now. People on their own now don't get any presents from people." We are so happy that the students and BBC took this initiative of surprising the pensioner. Christmas is about spreading cheers and giving, and this small video taught us a lot and moved us.