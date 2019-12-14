A 12-Year-Old Colour-Blind Boy Gets Emotional After He Sees Colours For The First Time Life oi-Devika Tripathi

It was a special moment for a 12-year-old student as he saw the colours for the first time. The boy, Jonathan Jones wore a special pair of glasses that made him see colours. Soon after putting on the glasses and realising the fact that he could see hues, the colour-blind student was moved to tears.

It was a heart-warming video with Jonathan consoled by teachers and his fellow classmates were happy for him. Jonathan got up from his chair and was thrilled to see the periodic table that was splashed in multi hues. It was touching to see the boy seeing the colourful objects on the table.

Jonathan's mother was invited by his science teacher to attend the special event at Cottowood Minnesota school. The class was about colour blindness and we are so happy for Jonathan Jones. The boy made us think about the little joys in life.