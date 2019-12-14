ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A 12-Year-Old Colour-Blind Boy Gets Emotional After He Sees Colours For The First Time

    By

    It was a special moment for a 12-year-old student as he saw the colours for the first time. The boy, Jonathan Jones wore a special pair of glasses that made him see colours. Soon after putting on the glasses and realising the fact that he could see hues, the colour-blind student was moved to tears.

    It was a heart-warming video with Jonathan consoled by teachers and his fellow classmates were happy for him. Jonathan got up from his chair and was thrilled to see the periodic table that was splashed in multi hues. It was touching to see the boy seeing the colourful objects on the table.

    Jonathan's mother was invited by his science teacher to attend the special event at Cottowood Minnesota school. The class was about colour blindness and we are so happy for Jonathan Jones. The boy made us think about the little joys in life.

    More VIRAL VIDEOS News

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue