Three-Year-Old Mumbai Boy Donates Rs. 50,000 To Mumbai Police To Fight Against Coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has put the entire world into a severe crisis. The increasing graph of COVID-19 patients has left people with no choice but to stay indoors. Almost everything is temporarily shut down, in a hope that it reduces the outbreak of coronavirus. The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients and the way other people are suffering these days are quite stressful and saddening. To help you feel better in this gloomy situation, we are here to tell you something that will definitely make your day.

The news is of a three-old boy who donated 50,000 INR to Mumbai Police Foundation. It was on Tuesday morning when three-year-old Kabeer Jain turned up at the police head office in Crawford market. He was accompanied by his mother Karishma and father Keshav. The toddler donated the amount with an aim that it will be used for the welfare of Mumbai Police working tirelessly even during this global pandemic.

The adorable boy collected the money by selling chocolate cupcakes and banana-walnut muffins. He himself prepared the cupcakes and muffins with the help of his mother. According to his father Keshav who works at the Piramal group, 'Kabeer learned from his mother to prepare cupcakes and muffins. She is associated with an NGO.'

"We got an idea from a friend who is based in London and thought if we could do something similar. Once the cupcakes and muffins were ready, we sent it to our neighbours and loved ones. We told them about Kabeer's aim to raise funds through these cupcakes and muffins. We didn't fix a price for this and told them to pay whatever amount they want to," he added.

The couple had initially set the goal of raising 10,000 INR but then they were able to raise 35,000 INR. They added the rest amount from their savings to help their son raise an amount of 50,000 INR. The couple is now planning to raise the money till 1 Lakh INR.

Kabeer who studies at a preschool in Worli handed over the money to Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Kabeer also handed over a note that read, "Dear Police uncle, thank you for taking care of us. Pls catch the virus and shoot it with your gun. I want to go to meet my nana and my friends. You can use the money to buy medicines and lollipops. Love love, Kabeer."

Param Bir Singh who was touched by the gesture of the little boy and his parents said, "We are very touched with this gesture of the small boy and his family. He made the cakes along with his mother and explained to me the process as well. Our resolve becomes even stronger to do our best for the citizens for the safety and security of Mumbaikars by such motivation."

Kabeer seemed to be quite fascinated by the police and the way they are working even during this crisis. He wondered if he could catch the virus and handcuff it. Before this, he had visited the police station with his friends where the toddlers were demonstrated about the safety measures that need to be taken to stay safe from coronavirus. He now looks forward to having his carefree and playful days back.