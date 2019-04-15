People Whose Genetics Made Them Remarkably Different Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are many individuals who have extraordinary characteristics and this is due to the result of genetic anomalies. The genetic disorders are often known to afflict anyone, and this can be seen in some of the unique people.

There are individuals who have different genetics and their specialities make them stand out in the crowd.

Do note: These individuals with rare conditions may not look like most of us but at the same time, it doesn't make them any less normal.

So go ahead and check the list.

Baby Is A Perfect Replication Of Her Mum’s Uniqueness! This newborn baby was born with the same birthmark in her hair just like her mother! The Eye Colour Is Different! How unique can this get! This individual's eye is differently coloured! The 6 Fingers! This man has 6 fingers that you will not realise the difference until you look out in detail! A Thumb From Each Parent! This is one of the rarest case of a man having thumbs that replicate the thumbs of his parents! No Thumbnail! This girl was born without a nail on a finger. So due to popular demand, she put google eyes on it and this looks so cool! Natural Elf Ear This newborn baby was born with a natural elf ear! A Scar On The Eye This individual has a scar on their eye that looks like a beautiful painting! Tentacles On Tongue! This individual has tentacles under their tongue. This is something that most of us do not have!