ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    People Whose Genetics Made Them Remarkably Different

    By

    There are many individuals who have extraordinary characteristics and this is due to the result of genetic anomalies. The genetic disorders are often known to afflict anyone, and this can be seen in some of the unique people.

    There are individuals who have different genetics and their specialities make them stand out in the crowd.

    Do note: These individuals with rare conditions may not look like most of us but at the same time, it doesn't make them any less normal.

    So go ahead and check the list.

    Array

    Baby Is A Perfect Replication Of Her Mum’s Uniqueness!

    This newborn baby was born with the same birthmark in her hair just like her mother!

    Array

    The Eye Colour Is Different!

    How unique can this get! This individual's eye is differently coloured!

    Array

    The 6 Fingers!

    This man has 6 fingers that you will not realise the difference until you look out in detail!

    Array

    A Thumb From Each Parent!

    This is one of the rarest case of a man having thumbs that replicate the thumbs of his parents!

    Array

    No Thumbnail!

    This girl was born without a nail on a finger. So due to popular demand, she put google eyes on it and this looks so cool!

    Array

    Natural Elf Ear

    This newborn baby was born with a natural elf ear!

    Array

    A Scar On The Eye

    This individual has a scar on their eye that looks like a beautiful painting!

    Array

    Tentacles On Tongue!

    This individual has tentacles under their tongue. This is something that most of us do not have!

    Read more about: life viral bizarre weird
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue