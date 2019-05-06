ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A Monk Abused Women By Touching Their Privates

    By

    Honesty in today's world is very rare and if you tend to believe that the religious monks have solutions to all your problems, then you might be the biggest fool!

    Well, though the above words seem to be quite harsh, this is the case of a young girl and her mother who were molested by a famous monk in Hong Kong.

    Monk Abused Women

    Check out the entire story.

    Array

    The Incident Happened In Hong Kong

    The man named Yuen Ming-Kuen, is a 57-year-old who is a self-proclaimed monk. He was famous for handling spiritual healing sessions and this is why a distressed mum and her teenage daughter approached him to get some relief.

    Array

    The Monk Told Them That They Were Possessed

    The monk told the women that he possessed special healing powers and as a result this will enable him to negotiate with the evil spirits and purge them through religious rituals.

    Array

    He Had A Different Technique To Get In Touch With the Evil Spirits

    The self-proclaimed monk revealed the mother-daughter duo that he had a unique way of getting rid of the spirits. He claimed that he had to fondle the breasts and genitals as a part of the process.

    Array

    His Technique Was Claimed To Be...

    The monk claimed that this bizarre method of getting rid of the evil spirit was learnt from an ‘arhat.' An arhat is a person who has reached nirvana in his dreams. He believed that the girl's breasts and her vagina were harbouring spirits and the harmful beads which he claims were produced by the spirits "raping" her.

    Array

    He Was Found Guilty

    Apparently, the man had been abusing the women for over 7 months and he made sure that he got a reason to abuse them physically since they believed him. When the judge heard his reasoning, he found it to be ridiculous and he was convicted of six counts of indecent assault and one count of assault occasioning.

    But do you think this was enough? Share your thoughts about this case in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories facts world
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue