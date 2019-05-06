A Monk Abused Women By Touching Their Privates Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Honesty in today's world is very rare and if you tend to believe that the religious monks have solutions to all your problems, then you might be the biggest fool!

Well, though the above words seem to be quite harsh, this is the case of a young girl and her mother who were molested by a famous monk in Hong Kong.

Check out the entire story.

The Incident Happened In Hong Kong The man named Yuen Ming-Kuen, is a 57-year-old who is a self-proclaimed monk. He was famous for handling spiritual healing sessions and this is why a distressed mum and her teenage daughter approached him to get some relief. The Monk Told Them That They Were Possessed The monk told the women that he possessed special healing powers and as a result this will enable him to negotiate with the evil spirits and purge them through religious rituals. He Had A Different Technique To Get In Touch With the Evil Spirits The self-proclaimed monk revealed the mother-daughter duo that he had a unique way of getting rid of the spirits. He claimed that he had to fondle the breasts and genitals as a part of the process. His Technique Was Claimed To Be... The monk claimed that this bizarre method of getting rid of the evil spirit was learnt from an ‘arhat.' An arhat is a person who has reached nirvana in his dreams. He believed that the girl's breasts and her vagina were harbouring spirits and the harmful beads which he claims were produced by the spirits "raping" her. He Was Found Guilty Apparently, the man had been abusing the women for over 7 months and he made sure that he got a reason to abuse them physically since they believed him. When the judge heard his reasoning, he found it to be ridiculous and he was convicted of six counts of indecent assault and one count of assault occasioning. But do you think this was enough? Share your thoughts about this case in the comment section below.