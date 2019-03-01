TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Live Updates — VK Singh Says It Should Not Be Perceived That Pak Did A Favour To India
-
- India vs Australia, Ist ODI — Preview
- FAME 2 Scheme Receives Government Approval — Big Boost For EVs In India
- Asus Rolls Out Android 9 Pie Beta For Zenfone Max Pro M1
- Luka Chuppi Movie Review — Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's Hide & Seek Makes For A Breezy Game!
- Best Cheap Low Priced Stocks To Buy For 2019
- Kalki Koechlin Has A Weekend Floral Attire Suggestion For You
- Visit Maredumilli And Witness The Magic Unfold At The Lost City
Facts And Trivia About March Month
March welcomes the return of spring. It is the third month of the year, and it is usually associated with the colour green. The colour green not only represents St. Patrick's Day, but also the spring equinox.
Here are some of the fun facts and trivia about the third month in the Gregorian calendar year that you need to know. Check them out.
March Was The First Month Of The Year
March was the first month of the year (according to Julian calendar) until the year 1752 when the Gregorian calendar started.
The Meaning Of The Month
The word March is derived from the word Mars - the Roman god of war. The word has nothing to do with its homonym.
The Birth Flower Of The Month
Daffodil is believed to be the ‘birth flower' of the month, but some also claim it to be violet.
The Famous Saying Of The Month
An ancient adage says, "March comes in a like a lion, and goes out like a lamb." It defines and alludes to winter's end and the spring's start.
Another famous phrase defining March claims, "March is mad as a hare," as it refers to the animals battling each other.
The Astrological Factors Of The Month
Individuals born at the beginning of the month belong to the zodiac Pisces. While the babies born on March 21 belong to Aries, which is the beginning of the zodiac signs.