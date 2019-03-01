Facts And Trivia About March Month Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

March welcomes the return of spring. It is the third month of the year, and it is usually associated with the colour green. The colour green not only represents St. Patrick's Day, but also the spring equinox.

Here are some of the fun facts and trivia about the third month in the Gregorian calendar year that you need to know. Check them out.

March Was The First Month Of The Year March was the first month of the year (according to Julian calendar) until the year 1752 when the Gregorian calendar started. The Meaning Of The Month The word March is derived from the word Mars - the Roman god of war. The word has nothing to do with its homonym. The Birth Flower Of The Month Daffodil is believed to be the ‘birth flower' of the month, but some also claim it to be violet. The Famous Saying Of The Month An ancient adage says, "March comes in a like a lion, and goes out like a lamb." It defines and alludes to winter's end and the spring's start.

Another famous phrase defining March claims, "March is mad as a hare," as it refers to the animals battling each other. The Astrological Factors Of The Month Individuals born at the beginning of the month belong to the zodiac Pisces. While the babies born on March 21 belong to Aries, which is the beginning of the zodiac signs. The Events Of The Month The month is not only famous for the Women's History Month but also known as the American Red Cross Month and the Fire Prevention Month. Apart from this, St. Patrick's Day on March 17 and Pi Day on March 14 are widely celebrated as well.