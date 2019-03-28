Woman Sells Her Undergarments To Make Money Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

From women selling their eggs to people sniffing underarms to make quick bucks, people do so many bizarre things to make money.

One such insane case is that of a woman who sells her used undergarments online for money. She reveals how easily she makes money and gets rich by just selling her undergarments and letting people smell her armpits!

Here are all the details...

She Buys Them In Bulk 21-year-old student revealed that she easily earns around USD 1,700 every month by just selling her used underwear online. She does this to get some additional income while graduating from college. She purchases the underwear in bulk and claims that she sells them at around USD 120 per pair. She Charges Them Based On How Long She Wore Them Even though she buys the underwear at USD 37.87 from Target in bulk her prices are different since the amount changes depending on how long she has worn them. The Buyers Can Also Get Pictures The student revealed that her buyers can get pictures of her wearing the underwear before she sells it for a higher price. She further claimed that she sold her underwear on Craigslist while she was working as a webcam girl. Her Profit From The Business Is High The woman claims that the profit that she makes by selling her "dirty-underwear" is insanely high. She did a market study to learn about the fetish of people and this is when she decided to sell her used underwear to people with these fetishes. Her Additional Income Apart from selling her used underwears, she also offers some additional services to her customers. She revealed that one of her regular underwear clients had opened up to her about his armpit fetish, and she was game to make quick money by just letting him smell her armpits for USD 500 bucks for 15 min! What do you think of this way of making quick money? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.