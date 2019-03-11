This Woman Had A Rare Delivery That Happens Once In 480 Years! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Giving birth is not an easy task and if there is more than one baby in the same pregnancy, it gets difficult for the mother.

But what if a woman is pregnant with quintuplets? The complications and risks are double or triple for sure!

This is the case of a young woman who became the mother of Czech Republic's first quintuplets!

She Initially Thought It Was Twins Alexandra Kinova was just 23 years old at the time of her pregnancy. She initially thought that she was pregnant with twins, but during the mid-term of her pregnancy, the doctors found out that there were four babies. Surprisingly the next month the number upped to five! She Delivered In Her 31st Week! Kinova delivered the quintuplets by caesarean section after 31 weeks of pregnancy. The medics revealed that the birth took place without any complications even though it was quintuplets! However, Kinova and her babies were both placed in intensive care unit for observation. The Kids Are Similar According To Their Dad! Czech Republic's first set quintuplets are claimed to be similar in their traits. The father revealed the boys' names to be Daniel, Michael, Alex and Martin, while the girl is named as Terezka. This Unique Birth Made History! The Czech Republic birth data revealed that quintuplets are born once every 480 years! Hence this is an exceptionally great birth and all the kids and the mum are healthy! What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.