Mum Died After Cooking Meal For Son On Mother’s Day Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

This is a case that will sadden you and make you realise on how important it is to be with our ageing parents.

A mother had prepared food for her loving son and patiently waited for him to turn up, but he didn't. This particular case will tear you up if you are working away from home and get to spend less time with your folks.

An old woman had raised her only son all by herself after she got divorced. The boy grew up and eventually moved to a different city to work.

The mum was left alone in their house and the young man visited her over the weekends and the frequency of visits came down as the son had no time to visit his mum.

The mum never complained about not seeing her son often and instead always waited to meet him, even when it took months at times.

On the Mother's day, the son decided to spend the day with his mum and told her he would be visiting her and he even asked her to make his favourite dishes.

The old lady was delighted at the thought of having a meal with her son after a long time and made the favourite dishes of her son.

After setting the table with her son's favourite meal, she went for a shower where she had a severe heart attack and collapsed. Since she was alone, she succumbed to it and died. The cops broke open her house door when the neighbours complained about the stench coming from her home.

When the cops found the woman's body, they saw maggots crawling all over her body and it was 4 days since she had died.

When the woman's son was called and informed about his mum's death, he was all shattered and revealed that he had promised to meet her on Mother's day and due to work emergency could not make it home that day and later.

He was even more shattered when he saw the table that she had set with his favourite food, before the tragedy struck.

The only plea the son had to share with the world was about spending time with your ageing parents as no work is more important than spending time with them!

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.