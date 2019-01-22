Ever Wondered How Long A Day Is On Saturn?

A Study about space is a vast subject that humans have been continuously working on. From exploring the planets around us to learning about the span of each day on other planets has been a subject of constant research.
According to reports, scientists have been finally able to crack the length of a day on Saturn.
Find out the details of how long one single day on Saturn lasts. Check out the details below...
The Rings Were Obstacles
Saturn's peculiar magnetic field and the landmark-free surface are believed to have been obstacles in finding out about the rotation rate of the planet.
Now The Mystery Has Been Solved
All thanks to the Cassini data, this mystery has finally been solved. The vibrations that have been picked up by particles in the planet's rings have apparently provided a window into the movement of Saturn's interior. This is the first time that scientists have been able to crack the time taken on the icy planet for a single day. It lasts for 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.
NASA Revealed The Day Span
Previous Research Had Found Out
It is revealed that according to the previous efforts to find out the Saturn day, it was estimated to be 10 hours, 39 minutes, and 23 seconds. This timing was based on the magnetic field received from the radio signals that was captured by the Voyager spacecraft in the 1980s.
It Has Been A 20-year Mission
These accurate results to find out a day of Saturn is said to be a 20-year mission. Nasa revealed that Cassini was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida in 1997 and since then it spent seven years in transit followed by 13 years orbiting Saturn which helped in finding out the results.
