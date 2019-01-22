ENGLISH

Ever Wondered How Long A Day Is On Saturn?

By

A Study about space is a vast subject that humans have been continuously working on. From exploring the planets around us to learning about the span of each day on other planets has been a subject of constant research.

According to reports, scientists have been finally able to crack the length of a day on Saturn.

Saturn

Find out the details of how long one single day on Saturn lasts. Check out the details below...

Array

The Rings Were Obstacles

Saturn's peculiar magnetic field and the landmark-free surface are believed to have been obstacles in finding out about the rotation rate of the planet.

Array

Now The Mystery Has Been Solved

All thanks to the Cassini data, this mystery has finally been solved. The vibrations that have been picked up by particles in the planet's rings have apparently provided a window into the movement of Saturn's interior. This is the first time that scientists have been able to crack the time taken on the icy planet for a single day. It lasts for 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.

Array

NASA Revealed The Day Span

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has finally revealed that a day on Saturn is just over 10 and-a-half-hours-long than that on earth. Scientists led by the University of California-Santa Cruz found that a year on Saturn planet is 29 Earth years! Apparently, the day lasts only 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds long.

Array

Previous Research Had Found Out

It is revealed that according to the previous efforts to find out the Saturn day, it was estimated to be 10 hours, 39 minutes, and 23 seconds. This timing was based on the magnetic field received from the radio signals that was captured by the Voyager spacecraft in the 1980s.

Array

It Has Been A 20-year Mission

These accurate results to find out a day of Saturn is said to be a 20-year mission. Nasa revealed that Cassini was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida in 1997 and since then it spent seven years in transit followed by 13 years orbiting Saturn which helped in finding out the results.

    Read more about: science facts
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
     

