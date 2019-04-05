ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    WTF! Research Reveals Swallowing Your Partner’s Semen Reduces Chances Of Miscarriage!

    By

    Science has been making constant progress and some studies are quite weird. Some of the cases will make you wonder how it is even possible to research on such unusual topics.

    Here is one such research where researchers have found out that pregnant women swallowing semen have reduced chances of miscarriage!

    ejaculate

    Check out the bizarre details of the same below.

    Array

    The Researchers Believe...

    Researchers believe swallowing semen helps to strengthen a pregnant woman's immune system. They believe swallowing the semen helps the foetuses to grow healthily.

    Most Read: WTF! Man Injected Semen Into His Forearm To Cure His Back Pain

    Array

    This Could Be The Reason

    Studies reveal that the semen contains hormones and proteins from the man's body and these could be useful for the mother to build immunity and fight health issues during her pregnancy.

    Array

    The Research Was Done On 234 Women!

    Apparently the research was done at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands. In the research, the detailed pregnancy history and oral sex habits of 234 women were compared.

    Array

    Gut Absorbs The Semen In A Better Manner

    Researchers reveal that the vaginal exposure to semen or the unprotected sex is something that plays a vital role if a couple is trying to conceive. But they also insisted that semen is reportedly better absorbed in the gut.

    What do you think of this research? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue