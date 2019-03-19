ENGLISH

    Pictures Of Nature That Will Leave You Baffled

    By

    Nature holds many secrets, some that we are incapable of unveiling. Some pictures of nature can easily send shivers down your spine. Some of them are so scary that they can give you nightmares. The pictures can also leave you wondering on how powerful nature can be!

    Here in this article, we are sharing some pictures of nature that can confuse and scare you at the same time!

    Check them out!

    The Lizards' Territory

    Did you know that there are different types of births in lizards? While some lay eggs, there are those who give birth! Looks like the lizards have clearly made their territory behind this cupboard!

    When Toads Want A Ride

    When some of the toads decided to travel the smart way, they decided to sit on the backside of a 3.5 m long python! Looks like the snake is happy to help these toads reach their destination.

    When Geckos Decide To Play Hide And Seek!

    Geckos are known to be the most common reptiles that are found in all parts of the world except for Antartica. To avoid predators and stay hidden, these reptiles use their camouflage tricks. Looks like these geckos love to play hide and seek in a spider toy!

    A Human-spider Mask!

    This mask looks so real like a human face, but the reality is the web was made by none other than spiders!

    Damn The Owl Fact!

    Can you believe that you can see the back of an owl's eye through its ear? Well, this picture just does not need any further explanation. If this picture didn't move you then go ahead and see the last picture.

    Cat Food And An Empty Room!

    It is still confusing how the cat's food and an empty room create such a condition. By the looks of it, it could be a type of fungi called Phycomyces.

    Read more about: world facts
     

