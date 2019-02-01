ENGLISH

Before And After Pics Show The Reality Of Instagram!

Everything that we see online cannot be 100% true. A survey had revealed that people who seem to often post their daily chores focus on showing how perfect their lives are and they tend to ignore the sad happenings in their lives.

This leaves the rest of the world to think that they are having a perfect life! As a result, the viewers tend to compare their lives to them and get depressed.

Well, well, this is what Internet and the latest posts on Insta or your Facebook or the Twitter updates are doing to a common man!

Well, we are here to share some of the interesting stories of people who have shared their pictures of before and after! These pictures will actually make you realise that every rosy thing we see CANNOT BE TRUE!

Check out the stories and how these individuals are keen on inspiring the world to accept their own bodies even when they are imperfect!

It Is All About Tricks

The way this girl decided to sit reveals how important it is to show your best side or pose.

Two Minutes Apart!

Can you believe that it is the same girl who clicked herself 2 minutes apart and the results are so different!

Even Healthy People Do Feel Bloated!

She shares her story on how she does feel bloated at times and it is just a cycle that every human goes through! So even if you have a six-pack ab, you can feel bloated at times.

It Is All About Changing The Lightings!

All that this girl did was change the lighting of her room and changed her underwear that covered her curves! The results look so different, right?

It Is All About Accepting Your Body!

It is the same girl in these pictures. She does encourage people to accept our own body with all the flaws and the extra flab and love handles!

What do you think now? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    viral photos inspiration
     

