Before And After Pics Show The Reality Of Instagram!

Everything that we see online cannot be 100% true. A survey had revealed that people who seem to often post their daily chores focus on showing how perfect their lives are and they tend to ignore the sad happenings in their lives.

This leaves the rest of the world to think that they are having a perfect life! As a result, the viewers tend to compare their lives to them and get depressed.

Well, well, this is what Internet and the latest posts on Insta or your Facebook or the Twitter updates are doing to a common man!

Well, we are here to share some of the interesting stories of people who have shared their pictures of before and after! These pictures will actually make you realise that every rosy thing we see CANNOT BE TRUE!

Check out the stories and how these individuals are keen on inspiring the world to accept their own bodies even when they are imperfect!