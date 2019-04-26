ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    8 Motivational Quotes To Boost Your Spirit

    By

    Words have the power to change the life of an individual. When a person is low, the first thing that strikes our mind is the advice from our loved ones or even strangers.

    But how often do you think people remember these advices for that matter?

    This is why we here at Boldsky are sharing some of the most important and life-changing quotes from random platforms.

    Motivational Quotes

    These quotes will not only motivate you, but will also help you build your confidence in the tough times!

    Go ahead and read them.

    Array

    Quote #1

    Never let your fear decide your future.

    Array

    Quote #2

    Think of discomfort as currency - It's the price you pay to learn some pretty crucial things.

    Array

    Quote #3

    If it scares you, it's a sign you need to do it.

    Array

    Quote #4

    The best way to gain self-confidence is to do what you are afraid to do.

    Array

    Quote #5

    Sometimes the people with the worst past create the best future.

    Array

    Quote #6

    Believe in yourself. You will survive whatever is coming.

    Array

    Quote #7

    Set a goal. Make a plan. Stay focused. Work hard. Succeed. Stay humble.

    Array

    Quote #8

    Concentrate on your strength instead of your weaknesses, on your powers instead of your problems.

    Read more about: quotes inspiration positive
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue