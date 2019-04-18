TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
He Loves His Robot And Plans On Marrying It!
'Objectum or object sexuality' is gaining popularity. Object sexuality or objectophilia is a condition in which individuals are attracted to objects and have strong feelings of attraction, love, and commitment to nonliving structures.
Here is one such case of a young man who claims to be in love with his robot and claims that he wishes to marry it shortly.
Check out this bizarre story of the man. He claims he's been in a 'relationship' with his robot named 'RoboTroll' since the past two years.
Read on to know more.
He Realised He Was Objectum
The 29-year-old man named Joey Morris is from Maryland, USA. He realised that he was objectum, which means that he is attracted to objects, since he was just 10 years old.
His First Attraction Was...
Joey Morris claimed that his first attraction was to a lamp, after which he moved onto a transformer truck and even a Halloween figurine.
He Feels Nostalgic About His Robot
Joey revealed that he always felt nostalgic about the BattleTrollz collection online that he decided to order a Robo Troll from an online site in December 2017. He claimed that he is in love with it since then and claims that he will be marrying it sometime soon.