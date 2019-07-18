JNU Security Guard Cracks Varsity’s BA Entrance Exam To Study Russian Language, Grit Being His Only Life oi-Deepannita Das

The proverbial truth "Don't give up!" applies to this humble man from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. A security guard by profession, Ramjal Meena's determination and grit has helped him crack an entrance exam for the Russian language.

It was just the dream of visiting Russia that prompted this 33-year-old man to opt for the Russian language. Now, Meena has cleared the BA entrance exam in the Russian language and while speaking to ANI, he said, "Now, I will study the Russian language here in the university for the next five years."

"I want to visit Russia one day. I want to see its culture and lifestyle. Russia is a good country. India also purchases a lot of defence equipment from Russia," he added.

A native of a small village called Karauli in Rajasthan, Meena's life was never a cakewalk. What he has achieved today is the result of the endless struggle that he has been through. Due to family responsibilities and financial crunch, he had to leave his studies midway and settle down for a job to make ends meet.

A bright student since the very beginning, Meena used to secure the first position in his class. "I passed Class XII examination from a government school in 2000. Thereafter, I took admission in B Sc at Rajasthan University. But due to financial problems, I left studies in the first year and I started helping my father who worked as a daily wager," he said to the news agency.

Meena used to work with his father as a daily wage worker to earn Rs 50-60 per day. Now, he is married and has 3 kids, but is surrounded by loans that his father took for his sisters' marriages and is now struggling to repay them.

He used to study for 6 hours at home and also, between his duty hours to clear this exam and he is now excited to pursue the Russian language course. "This is a regular course. The timing of my classes will also clash with my working hours," he said to ANI.

Supporting Meena for his life-changing decision and praising him, the head of the JNU's security department, Rajesh Pawar mentioned to the news agency that everyone is happy that someone from their team has achieved this feat and promised that they will support him to the best of their capacity.

Meena joined JNU as a security guard on November 2014 and has completed his graduation in Political Science through a distance learning program from Rajasthan University in 2018. Apart from learning the Russian language, he is also preparing for UPSC Civil Services now.