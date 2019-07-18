Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Special: Interesting Facts Which Will Make You Love Her More Life oi-Shivangi Karn

Global icon Priyanka Chopra was born on July 18 (1982) to doctor parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra. She got married to an American actor/singer Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding in December 2018. This power-house actress is doing everything with finesse from being an actress to handling her own production company. This is not enough. We bring to you some interesting facts about Priyanka Chopra which you might not be aware of. Here are the facts:

1. Priyanka was the winner of Miss World 2000 pageant. After becoming successful in Bollywood, she expanded her career to Hollywood and became a global icon.

2. She has received National Film Award along with five Filmfare awards. The Government of India awarded her with the Padma Shri award.

3. Before coming to the film industry, she wanted to become an aeronautical engineer. During her school days, she studied and learnt choral singing, western classical music, and Kathak.

4. Priyanka Chopra owns Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company, and is busy expanding the team not just in India but also in the US and has given special benefits to her women employees.

5. UNICEF had appointed this leading lady as their national ambassador in the year 2010.

6. She is a philanthropist who supports women's rights, education, gender equality and other global concerns. She is a supporter of environmental charities and has actively taken part in many supporting projects including cleaning the garbage from the banks of river Yamuna.

7. She has her foundation named "The Priyanka Foundation" which focuses on providing education and medical assistance to needy children and their families.

8. Ever since PeeCee got engaged to Nick Jonas, the duo has gained global popularity with 27 million likes on their engagement pictures, thus, dethroning Deepika Padukone. Her engagement ring is worth $200,000.

9. The Hollywood heartthrob Gerard Butler proposed her for marriage a few years ago but was not lucky enough to get a "yes".

10. Her movie "What's Your Rashee" was considered for Guinness World Records in which she portrayed 12 distinct characters.

11. For her upcoming film with Sonali Bendre "The Sky Is Pink", she hasn't demanded any upfront fee.

12. She was voted as the Sexiest Asian women in the year 2006 and in 2018, she grabbed the second position. Also, Forbes magazine had listed her in the category of World's 100 most powerful women in the year 2017.

13. She was selected for state-level National Opus Honor Choir and became the only Indian in the United States to have this honour. She got this award due to her extreme charity work both in India and US.

14. She received the Sridevi memorial excellence award in the year 2017 at Jharkhand International Film Festival.

15. Spin Master Toys, a leading toy manufacturer in the UK, has crafted a 12-inch doll of this legendary actress which is available for sale.